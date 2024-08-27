Barrow vs Derby County LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Barrow face Derby County in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Barrow vs Derby County
Match ends, Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2).
Barrow vs Derby County
Penalty Shootout ends, Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2).
Barrow vs Derby County
Penalty saved. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Barrow vs Derby County
Penalty saved. Kian Spence (Barrow) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Barrow vs Derby County
Penalty missed! Still Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2). Kayden Jackson (Derby County) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Barrow vs Derby County
Goal! Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2). David Worrall (Barrow) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Barrow vs Derby County
Goal! Barrow 0(2), Derby County 0(2). Dajaune Brown (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Barrow vs Derby County
Goal! Barrow 0(2), Derby County 0(1). Robbie Gotts (Barrow) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Barrow vs Derby County
Goal! Barrow 0(1), Derby County 0(1). Nathaniel Méndez-Laing (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Barrow vs Derby County
Goal! Barrow 0(1), Derby County 0. Ben Jackson (Barrow) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
