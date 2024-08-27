Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724793844

Barrow vs Derby County LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from SO Legal Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Barrow face Derby County in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791537

Barrow vs Derby County

Match ends, Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2).

27 August 2024 21:45
1724791525

Barrow vs Derby County

Penalty Shootout ends, Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2).

27 August 2024 21:45
1724791510

Barrow vs Derby County

Penalty saved. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

27 August 2024 21:45
1724791470

Barrow vs Derby County

Penalty saved. Kian Spence (Barrow) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

27 August 2024 21:44
1724791433

Barrow vs Derby County

Penalty missed! Still Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2). Kayden Jackson (Derby County) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

27 August 2024 21:43
1724791396

Barrow vs Derby County

Goal! Barrow 0(3), Derby County 0(2). David Worrall (Barrow) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

27 August 2024 21:43
1724791360

Barrow vs Derby County

Goal! Barrow 0(2), Derby County 0(2). Dajaune Brown (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

27 August 2024 21:42
1724791325

Barrow vs Derby County

Goal! Barrow 0(2), Derby County 0(1). Robbie Gotts (Barrow) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

27 August 2024 21:42
1724791287

Barrow vs Derby County

Goal! Barrow 0(1), Derby County 0(1). Nathaniel Méndez-Laing (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

27 August 2024 21:41
1724791249

Barrow vs Derby County

Goal! Barrow 0(1), Derby County 0. Ben Jackson (Barrow) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

27 August 2024 21:40

