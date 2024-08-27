Barnsley vs Sheffield United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Oakwell
Follow live coverage as Barnsley face Sheffield United in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Match ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield United 0.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield United 0.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Attempt missed. Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andre Brooks.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Attempt blocked. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sai Sachdev.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Delay in match because of an injury Andre Brooks (Sheffield United).
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Attempt blocked. Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Brooks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments