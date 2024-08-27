Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724793964

Barnsley vs Sheffield United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Oakwell

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Follow live coverage as Barnsley face Sheffield United in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791379

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Match ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield United 0.

27 August 2024 21:42
1724791365

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield United 0.

27 August 2024 21:42
1724791307

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 August 2024 21:41
1724790967

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Attempt missed. Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andre Brooks.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790860

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790829

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790827

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Attempt blocked. Andre Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sai Sachdev.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790688

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790603

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Delay in match because of an injury Andre Brooks (Sheffield United).

27 August 2024 21:30
1724790596

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Attempt blocked. Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Brooks.

27 August 2024 21:29

