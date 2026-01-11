Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Supercopa final
The second El Clasico of the season sees Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the final of the Supercopa in Jeddah
FC Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, with the giants meeting in their fourth consecutive final in the competition.
The second El Clasico of 2025/26 sees Real Madrid out for revenge after last season’s 5-2 loss in the Supercopa final, with Barcelona later adding the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles in a season in which they dominated their old rivals.
The Blaugrana find themselves at the top of the league coming into this match but it was Madrid who emerged victorious from the first Clasico of the season, with Los Blancos having won 2-1 at the Bernabeu in October.
Xabi Alonso has steadied the ship somewhat after a shaky start to life as Madrid manager, and a win tonight would certainly put his Bernabeu rebuild back on the right track as he faces one of the biggest games of his tenure so far.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid?
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 11 January at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match online via discovery+.
Team news
For Barcelona, Gavi, Andreas Christensen and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen remain sidelined, with none of them expected back soon. However, Hansi Flick has a full squad to select from other than that trio, with Lamine Yamal likely to come back into the starting line-up for the final.
Kylian Mbappe remains Madrid’s most notable absentee, though Xabi Alonso said the Frenchman would travel to Saudi Arabia with a view to playing in the final. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eder Militao remain out.
Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo are all doubts after being forced off in the win over Atletico. Rudiger seems to be the most likely to miss the match after a knee issue, though all three will face late fitness tests.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Garcia, Balde; Pedri, de Jong; Yamal, Raphinha, Lopez; Torres.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Alaba, Carreras; Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vini Jr.
