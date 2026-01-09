Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. mocked Diego Simeone on Instagram after Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, with the Brazilian pointing out that Simeone has “lost yet another knockout match”.

The two rivals met in the semi-finals of the Supercopa in Jeddah on Thursday evening, and both Vinicius and Simeone clashed when the Brazilian came off in the 81st minute, with the pair exchanging words on the touchline.

Videos show Vini Jr. taking issue with what the Simeone said, though he is booked before he can confront the Argentine. Spanish media have reported that microphones picked up Simeone telling the Madrid winger that “Florentino [Perez] is going to fire you”, referencing reports that the Brazilian could leave the Bernabeu in the near future.

Real Madrid eventually ran out 2-1 winners after goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo. Speaking after the match, Simeone refused to fuel the fire and told reporters that he did not remember what had happened, though Vini Jr. later used his chance to goad Simeone, commenting on an Instagram post that the Argentine “has lost yet another knockout match”.

open image in gallery The incident happened as Vini Jr was replaced by Arda Guler in the 81st minute ( Getty Images )

Madrid boss Xabi Alonso also criticised Simeone in his post-match conference, claiming that the incident was “not an example of good sportsmanship”.

“I try to be respectful toward players from the opposing team and I usually don’t address them. When I heard what he said, I liked it even less,” said the former Madrid midfielder.

“There has to be respect for the opponent, and what happens on the pitch has limits,” he added.

It is the latest episode in a rivalry that has become even more heated in recent seasons, with Los Blancos knocking their rivals out of the Copa del Rey twice in the last three seasons in addition to beating them in the Champions League last term.

Madrid’s win means they take part in the Supercopa final for the fifth season in a row, with Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Athletic Bilbao setting up another El Clasico on Sunday, 11 January.