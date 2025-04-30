Barcelona vs Inter Milan LIVE: Team news and line-ups with Lewandowski out of Champions League semi-final
The hosts remain in the hunt for a treble as they begin their last-four encounter
Barcelona continue their pursuit of a possible treble with a highly-intriguing Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.
Leading La Liga and with the Copa del Rey secure after a win over rivals Real Madrid, things are looking good for Hansi Flick’s side having overcome a fright in Germany against Borussia Dortmund to reach this stage. Embracing a high-risk, high-reward style under the manager has proved successful for the Catalan club as they seek a return to the final for the first time in a decade.
Standing in their way are Inter Milan, a side with stronger recent pedigree in this competition. Runners-up to Manchester City two years ago, Simone Inzaghi again has a well-built team at his disposal, even if their Serie A hopes took a hit with a weekend defeat. Can they secure parity - or perhaps more - to take back to the San Siro in Milan next week?
Follow all of the latest from the semi-final first leg with our live blog below:
Why Barcelona’s kamikaze offside trap could change European football
Weird and wonderful things are happening at Barcelona this season. Their games have brought more goals than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.
They have trapped more opponents offside than any club, too.
Their kamikaze high line gives matches a bizarre look and similarly bizarre things seem to unfold: goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny impaled his own defender with his kneecap; in the same game, captain Raphinha scored from outside the box with his face.
Why Barcelona’s kamikaze offside trap could change European football
Inter Milan's early team news
Benjamin Pavard appears set to miss out for Inter Milan after sustaining an ankle problem against Roma.
There is hope, though, that Marcus Thuram could play some part.
Predicted Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Arnautovic.
Barcelona's early team news
Barcelona remain without Robert Lewandowski, with the striker still recovering from a hamstring issue.
Ferran Torres is again in line to deputise up front. Alejandro Balde also looks set to miss out through injury.
Predicted Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Olmo; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST.
Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
When is Barcelona vs Inter Milan?
The first leg of the Champions League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 30 April at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Inter Milan
Barcelona take on Inter Milan in a fascinating Champions League semi-final meeting.
The Catalan club are still hunting a potential treble having secured victory in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid at the weekend, with Hansi Flick’s side also clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga.
They survived a scare in Germany against Borussia Dortmund to progress to the last four, where they take on an Inter team that prevailed over Bayern Munich to reach this stage.
A damaging defeat to Roma has harmed their Serie A hopes but Inter have a good recent record in this competition, with Simone Inzaghi hoping to lead them to the final for the second time in three years.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Hansi Flick’s men are the favourites to win the competition and they’ll want to secure a spot in the final at their earliest opportunity.
Barcelona defeated Borussia Dortmund in the last round having dominated the first leg and they’ll look to do the same against Inter Milan who overcame Bayern Munich.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
