Five of England’s European Championship-winning squad have been nominated for this year’s Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Captain Leah Williamson is joined by Lionesses team-mates Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Hannah Hampton after they won Euro 2025 with victory over Spain in Basel last month.

Hampton is also nominated for the Yachine Trophy, given to the best women’s goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper was a key cog in the Lionesses’ Euros victory, where she made two brilliant saves during the final’s penalty shootout.

Hannah Hampton saved two penalties in the penalty shootout against Spain ( AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino )

Williamson, Russo and Kelly’s nominations mean that seven Arsenal players make up the women’s Ballon d’Or list after the Gunners finished second in the Women’s Super League last season and won the Champions League.

Aitana Bonmati scooped the women’s award last year and is one of six Barcelona players listed, including Alexia Putellas.

The Lionesses have further nominations elsewhere, with forward Michelle Agyemang listed for the Women’s Kopa Trophy.

The 19-year-old Arsenal striker spent last season on loan at fellow WSL side Brighton, where she scored five goals in 22 appearances.

However, she became a household name at this summer’s Euro 2025, where she was named Young Player of the Tournament and her stellar summer continues after being named as one of five players in contention for the Women’s Kopa, awarded to the best under-21 female footballer.

England boss Sarina Wiegman is nominated for the women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy, a category that has WSL representation in managers Sonia Bompastor and Renee Slegers.

Bompastor oversaw Chelsea completing a domestic treble in her inaugural season at the helm, while Arsenal boss Slegers – who took charge of the team in October last year – lifted the Champions League trophy.

Women’s Ballon d’Or nominees:

Sandy Baltimore, Barbra Banda, Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze, Klara Buhl, Mariona Caldentey, Sofia Cantore, Steph Catley, Temwa Chawinga, Melchie Dumornay, Emily Fox, Cristiana Girelli, Esther Gonzalez, Caroline Graham Hansen, Hannah Hampton, Pernille Harder, Patri Guijarro, Amanda Gutierres, Lindsey Heaps, Chloe Kelly, Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum, Marta, Clara Mateo, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Caroline Weir, Leah Williamson.