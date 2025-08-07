Ballon d’Or 2025 live: Nominees to be revealed today as Dembele, Salah and McTominay battle for top prize
Ousmane Dembele, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Scott McTominay could succeed Rodri to claim the men’s award
The Ballon d’Or nominees are set to be revealed today, with the game’s best players contending for the top prizes in the sport.
Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue have led Paris Saint-Germain’s charge, and both French superstars will be expected to contend for the top men’s prize, succeeding Rodri after his stunning win over Vinicius Jr last year.
While Mohamed Salah will hope to make his way onto the podium after inspiring Liverpool to Premier League glory. Scott McTominay guided Napoli to the scudetto and Kylian Mbappe, despite a tough start, shone for Real Madrid in his debut season at the Bernabeu.
Aitana Bonmati is still the favourite to win the women’s award for the third straight year, despite losing out with Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final to Arsenal and then with Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 final to England. Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey could also contend for the top prize.
Follow all the latest updates and nominees for the best individual prizes in the sport below:
Ballon d'Or Odds
Ousmane Dembele - 1/4
Lamine Yamal - 5/1
Vitinha - 12/1
Raphinha - 20/1
Fabian Ruiz - 25/1
Ballon d’Or 2025 Betting Odds: Dembele’s Odds Slashed For Prestigious Award
When is the Ballon d’Or ceremony?
The Ballon d’Or nominees will be announced today, with the ceremony in a month’s time on 22 September.
The glitzy gala will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, with Uefa linking up with Groupe Amaury and L’Équipe to put on the prestigious annual awards.
How does the Ballon d'Or voting work?
The committee, consisting of journalists from France Football and L’Equipe, select 30 names.
When the two lists have been confirmed, one football journalist from each of the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations will submit their votes for the top 10 players.
The top 10 consists of a points system, which will be accumulated to crown the winner:
- First Place: 15 points
- Second Place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: 8 points
- Fifth place: 7 points
- Sixth place: 5 points
- Seventh place: 4 points
- Eighth place: 3 points
- Ninth place: 2 points
- Tenth place: 1 point
