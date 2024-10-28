( AFP via Getty Images )

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place in Paris tonight when the world’s best footballers gather at the Theatre du Chatelet for a night of awards and celebration.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham as well as Manchester City’s Rodri are being widely tipped as frontrunners for the men’s award in a year where neither Lioneal Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated. Between them the pair have won 13 of the previous 15 awards, with Messi taking the prize last year, though this year’s ceremony is likely to see a new winner crowned.

The female prize, named the Ballon d’Or Feminin, was won by Spain and Barcelona forward Aitana Bonmati last year and she is the favourite to lift the trophy again and become a two-time winner after 26 goals and 18 assists en route to winning the Champions League, three domestic trophies and the Nations League.

Two new awards will be introduced this year, with Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year joining a full slate of awards on an evening where legends of the game are celebrated.

Follow all the latest updates from the Ballon d’Or ceremony with our live blog below: