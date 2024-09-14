Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726340644

Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 11:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Auxerre face Monaco in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726340535

Auxerre vs Monaco

Match ends, Auxerre 0, Monaco 3.

14 September 2024 20:02
1726340461

Auxerre vs Monaco

Second Half ends, Auxerre 0, Monaco 3.

14 September 2024 20:01
1726340444

Auxerre vs Monaco

Attempt saved. Assane Dioussé (Auxerre) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

14 September 2024 20:00
1726340436

Auxerre vs Monaco

Substitution, Monaco. Wilfried Singo replaces Lamine Camara because of an injury.

14 September 2024 20:00
1726340380

Auxerre vs Monaco

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

14 September 2024 19:59
1726340117

Auxerre vs Monaco

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14 September 2024 19:55
1726340115

Auxerre vs Monaco

Lamine Camara went off injured after Monaco had used all subs.

14 September 2024 19:55
1726339921

Auxerre vs Monaco

Delay in match because of an injury Lamine Camara (Monaco).

14 September 2024 19:52
1726339889

Auxerre vs Monaco

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 19:51
1726339843

Auxerre vs Monaco

Foul by Jordan Teze (Monaco).

14 September 2024 19:50

