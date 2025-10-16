Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United overcame the first-half dismissal of defender Dominique Janssen to close out a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid and maintain their perfect start to the new Women's Champions League campaign.

Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo fired in a close-range volley to give the visitors a 24th-minute lead.

Netherlands centre-back Janssen was then shown a red card before the break following a VAR review into her sliding challenge on Gio Garbelini, who was taken off on a stretcher.

Atletico also finished the match with 10 players after defender Alexia Fernandez collected a second yellow card with 15 minutes left.

Marc Skinner's side - missing Jess Park because of concussion - had made a positive start at the Centro Deportivo Alcala de Henares.

Ella Toone sent a curling effort just wide inside the opening 20 seconds before Sweden forward Rolfo then fired over.

Atletico Madrid broke on a counter attack down the right in the 16th minute, but Fiamma Iannuzzi's side-foot shot was blocked by United captain Maya Le Tissier.

United went in front in the 24th minute when Rolfo crashed home a volley at the back post after Julia Zigiotti Olme had swung the ball in from the right.

Melvine Malard then stabbed her low shot just wide after darting into the penalty area.

United - who had beaten Valerenga in their opening Champions League match - were reduced to 10 players in the 37th minute.

open image in gallery Dominique Janssen was shown red after a sliding challenge ( Getty Images )

Janssen was initially shown a yellow card after clattering into Garbelini just outside the box on the right.

However, with the Brazilian down and needing treatment, Greek referee Eleni Antoniou was advised to review the sliding tackle from behind - which she decided had in fact merited a red card.

Following a lengthy stoppage, Garbelini was eventually carried off on a stretcher with what looked a serious ankle injury.

Atletico - who thrashed St Polten 6-0 in their opening European fixture, but then lost to domestic rivals Barcelona by the same score last weekend - made a strong start to the second half.

Synne Jensen sent a low shot wide before United keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce tipped over a fierce strike from Brazilian midfielder Luany.

Atletico were then also down to 10 players when full-back Fernandez collected a second yellow card in the 74th minute for a foul on United substitute Leah Galton.

Malard broke clear late on and drove into the Atletico penalty box but then clipped a low strike just wide.

