Athletic Club vs Arsenal live: Saliba injury latest as Champions League kicks off in Bilbao
Arsenal begin the new Champions League campaign with glory in their sights
Arsenal begin their bid for Champions League immortality tonight as they take on Athletic Club in their league phase opener.
Mikel Arteta’s side suffered continental heartbreak last term, crashing out in the semi-finals at the hands of eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.
It acted as a sour end to a memorable European campaign, which saw Declan Rice’s stunning free-kick double against Real Madrid make one of the greatest nights in the club’s history. The Gunners now begin the new season with glory in their sights, taking on an Athletic side who they comfortably dispatched in pre-season.
Nico Williams is out with a groin injury for the hosts after the Spain winger picked up the issue in the 6-0 win over Turkey during the international break. While Mikel Arteta will have to utilise his squad depth with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all out.
Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Bilbao in our live blog:
William Saliba boost for Arsenal?
The France defender has returned to the squad and travelled to Spain ahead of tonight’s game at Athletic Club, in what is a huge boost for the Gunners after it was thought that Saliba would be out for several weeks after limping off against Liverpool.
Bukayo Saka has 'a lot of things to go through' before return
Mikel Arteta indicated that Bukayo Saka is not close to returning from injury as he confirmed the forward will miss tonight’s Champions League opener in Bilbao.
“I think there are still quite a lot of things to go through,” he said. “It’s very early to understand when and which week he’s going to be available. But he will certainly be pushing to be available as quickly as possible.”
Saka has not featured since the Premier League win over Leeds.
What is the Arsenal team news?
William Saliba trained ahead of the trip to Bilbao and could return to the squad, but Bukayo Saka remains out and Martin Odegaard is also set to miss the match after his latest right shoulder injury.
Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze could make their Champions League debuts after impressing in the win over Nottingham Forest. Declan Rice should return and Cristhian Mosquera could keep his place.
When is Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal?
The Gunners kick off their Champions League campaign in the early slot on Tuesday, with their match in Bilbao starting at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 16 September.
How can I watch it?
Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.
Good afternoon
Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign away at Athletic Club tonight as the Gunners go in search of their first title in the competition after last season’s heartbreak.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost out to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, after a sensational victory over Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.
It meant Arsenal finished the season without silverware after falling short of a title challenge in the Premier League but the Gunners have invested heavily over the summer.
Arteta has looked to build a squad capable of competing across multiple fronts and it will be put to the test at Athletic, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season.
But the hosts will be without star forward - and reported Arsenal target - Nico Williams. Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Bilbao in our live blog:
