Arsenal face Athletic Bilbao in their first match of the Champions League league phase on Tuesday, with the Gunners keen for a quick start in the competition as they look to go one better than last season (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1).

Mikel Arteta’s side went all the way to the semi-finals last term before losing to eventual winners PSG, but with a successful transfer window providing reinforcements in both defence and attack, fans will be hoping that the club finally have the depth to compete on all fronts in 2025/26.

In fact, betting sites have placed the Gunners among the favourites in the early Champions League odds, with Arsenal priced at 15/2 to win the competition outright.

The Gunners have produced an encouraging start to the season with three wins and one loss from their opening four games, and with just one goal conceded so far, they remain formidable in defence. However, the attack seems to have found a new lease of life early on, with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze providing a different dimension that could prove the difference at pivotal points in the season.

Bilbao have an identical record to the Gunners in the league – with their only loss so far coming last weekend – but football betting sites make them home underdogs against an Arsenal side odds-on for victory at San Mames.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal betting preview: No way through rock-solid Gunners

Arsenal were impressive across their European campaign last season, finishing third in the league phase with six wins, one draw and one loss before easing past PSV and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds.

They would eventually bow out against PSG in the last four, but it was another season of progress from a team that fell at the quarter-final stage in the 23/24 campaign.

Arsenal’s progress will have encouraged Arteta, who is currently safe in the knowledge that his side now have the attacking power to challenge most of Europe’s elite over two legs (even if they do suffer injury problems).

A trip to Bilbao is not the easiest of opening fixtures but Arsenal will travel to Spain in good spirits, having conceded just one goal all season in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai’s exceptional free-kick in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

The Gunners have rarely been troubled from open play so far this season and we can see that continuing at the San Mames, while they should have more than enough firepower to trouble the Basque side.

Overall, the Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded just one over their first four games, while Bilbao have scored six but conceded four.

It all points to a fairly straightforward win for the visitors, and we don’t think they’ll concede on the way to picking up three points.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win to nil - 2/1 Bet365

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal betting tips: Gyokeres to continue streak

Sumer signing Viktor Gyokeres has had an encouraging start to life at the Emirates, with Gunners fans hoping they’ve finally found the man to ease their goalscoring woes at vital points in the season.

The Sweden international has scored three goals across four matches since arriving in London, and while he was unable to find the net against United or Liverpool, those matches took place in altogether different circumstances to how this game in Bilbao will likely pan out.

The 27-year-old has a positive record in recent seasons in Europe’s top competition too, having netted six goals across eight games for Sporting last season against the likes of Lille, Leipzig and Manchester City.

Gyokeres will likely lead the line at the San Mames as Arteta looks to get off to the perfect start, and has what it takes to bag his first away goal for his new side.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction 2: Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime - 6/4 Ladbrokes

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal team news

Bilbao: The big news for the hosts is that Nico Williams will miss the match through injury. Aymeric Laporte will also not feature, as he was left out of the squad for the competition’s league phase.

Arsenal: This match will likely come too soon for Bukayo Saka, while Martin Odegaard is an injury concern after coming off against Forest after just 18 minutes with a shoulder issue. However, Arteta could yet welcome back William Saliba and Christian Norgaard after their respective lay-offs.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

Bilbao: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Berenguer, Sancet, Williams; Guruzeta.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Hincapie, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

