Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Friday 10 January 2025 13:00 EST
Comments
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Match ends, Aston Villa 2, West Ham United 1.

10 January 2025 21:58

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, West Ham United 1.

10 January 2025 21:58

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Hand ball by Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United).

10 January 2025 21:57

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Attempt missed. Danny Ings (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

10 January 2025 21:56

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kosta Nedeljkovic.

10 January 2025 21:55

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus.

10 January 2025 21:55

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

10 January 2025 21:53

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Morgan Rogers.

10 January 2025 21:52

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

10 January 2025 21:52

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.

10 January 2025 21:52

