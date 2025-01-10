Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, West Ham United 1.
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kosta Nedeljkovic.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Morgan Rogers.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
