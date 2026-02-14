Aston Villa vs Newcastle betting tips

Attentions turn back to the FA Cup this weekend as Aston Villa and Newcastle United meet on Saturday, looking for a place in the fifth round of the competition (5:45 pm, BBC One and TNT Sports 3).

It will be the third meeting between the two sides this season and the second in just over two weeks, and so far it’s Villa who have the upper hand.

The first match, at Villa Park, back in August, ended goalless before Villa ran out 2-0 at St James’ Park, thanks to goals from Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins.

Both sides may view the FA Cup as a welcome distraction after a challenging few weeks. Newcastle have just three wins from their last 10 in all competitions, but ended a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

They needed a penalty shoot-out to set up this tie, eventually beating Bournemouth 7-6 on spot kicks following a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

Villa go into this one on the back of a late win against Brighton on Wednesday, which was their first win in three, but they remain just six points off the top of the Premier League table.

They also beat Premier League opposition in the third round of this competition, with a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the capital, with Buendia and Morgan Rogers on target.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa betting preview: Villa to reach the fifth round

This will be the seventh time the two sides have met in the FA Cup, but the first meeting since the 2000/01 season.

Villa have the upper hand so far with four wins to two, and it stands at one a piece in FA Cup final meetings.

They first met in 1905, and it was Villa who lifted the trophy on that occasion when Harry Hampton scored twice in a 2-0 win.

The Geordies got their revenge in May 1924, when they won 2-0 at Wembley courtesy of goals from Neil Harris and George Seymour Sr.

Seven places and 14 points separate the two sides in the Premier League table, with Newcastle struggling to find the form that earned them a fifth-placed finish last season.

They also have a Champions League play-offs match next week to consider, and Eddie Howe’s resources are already pretty stretched so we may see only minimal changes from midweek.

Although this is a one-off cup match and they say the form book goes out of the window, Villa are strong at home and can march on to round five.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction 1: Villa to win in 90 minutes - 6/5 Bet365

Rogers to continue his FA Cup form

Morgan Rogers has been involved in four goals in five FA Cup starts for Aston Villa, with three goals and one assist, including the second goal in the third-round win over Spurs.

He also scored and assisted against Spurs last season when they met in the fourth round, and Villa ran out 2-1 winners again.

He was on target at the weekend when he opened the scoring against Bournemouth to take his tally to 10 for the season for club and country.

The England international finished last season with 15 goals to his name, and he would love to better that return this time around as he bids to be named in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction 2: Rogers to score at any time - 21/10 BetMGM

Aston Villa vs Newcastle team news

Villa: Matty Cash missed the win over Brighton with a knee injury and could miss out again this weekend.

Newcastle: Anthony Gordon returned to action for the Magpies on Tuesday after a hamstring problem. Lewis Miley and Joelinton both remain doubtful.

