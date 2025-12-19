Aston Villa vs Man Utd tips:

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park on Sunday, looking to keep up their exceptional form, which sees them just three points off the top of the table at the time of writing (kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports ).

After a shocking start to the season, which saw them without a win from their opening five league games, drawing three and losing to Brentford and Crystal Palace, they have won ten of their last 11.

Their only defeat came at Liverpool at the beginning of November, but they have beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal during that run, yet they are still only fifth favourites to win the league behind Arsenal, City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League odds.

They sit just three places above Sunday’s opponents on the table, but Manchester United are seven points behind after being held to a dramatic 4-4 draw at home to Bournemouth on Monday.

The Red Devils took the lead three times at Old Trafford, thanks to goals from Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, but the visitors hit back each time through Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier and Junior Kroupi to secure a point.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd betting: Villa to keep up the pressure at the top

Villa might be the in-form side in the Premier League, but at home to United, they don’t have the best of records, winning just one of the last 26 meetings at Villa Park.

That victory came back in November 2022 when Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey were all on target in a 3-1 win, in manager Unai Emery’s first game in charge.

Last season’s meeting in the second city ended all square in a goalless draw, and football betting sites are offering 14/5 on another draw this time around.

United have won 41 league games against Villa, with 18 of those coming away from home. They have only beaten one team more often on the road, and that is Everton, with 42 wins overall and 19 at Goodison Park.

But, only City have won more home Premier League points in 2025 than Aston Villa with 46 to Villa’s 40, and if they can avoid defeat on Sunday, it will be their fewest home top-flight defeats in a year since 1983 with just 1 in 22 games - which is quite an achievement.

While United showed on Monday that they are dangerous in attack, Villa will have taken heart by the four they conceded, and it’s hard to see a United win this time around.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd prediction: Rogers to keep up his case for the World Cup

Morgan Rogers has been in excellent form this season, so it’s no surprise to see him regularly starting for England.

The former Middlesbrough man has been involved in eight goals in his last 11 league games for Villa, with five goals and three assists.

The last six of these have come away from home, but he has six goals for the season, which includes braces against Leeds United and West Ham last time out.

Betting sites are offering 16/1 on him scoring two or more on Sunday, or you can get 5/2 on him scoring at any time.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd team news

Aston Villa: Villa are missing Evan Guessand who has joined up with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Emiliano Martinez faces a fitness test ahead of the visit of the Red Devils. Pau Torres, Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings are also doubtful. Forward Jadon Sancho is unavailable to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Man Utd: Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are the United AFCON absentees, while the Red Devils will also be without the suspended Casemiro for the trip to Villa Park. Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are questionable, leaving Amorim with a likely pairing of Lenny Yoro and Ayden Heaven again in the centre of his defence.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd predicted lineups:

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; Rogers, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins.

Man Utd: Lammens; Yoro, Shaw, Heaven; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha, Sesko.

