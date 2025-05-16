Is Aston Villa vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Aston Villa face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight with the hosts looking to spring a late surprise in the run for Champions League qualification.
Unai Emery’s side begin the weekend in sixth, level on 63 points with fifth-placed Chelsea and two points behind Manchester City in fourth, though with their remaining matches against Spurs and Manchester United, the Villans will be hoping that six points is enough to take them into the European Cup places for a second season running.
And tonight’s match against Spurs could well be one of the easiest of the season, with Ange Postecoglou likely making sweeping changes ahead of the Europa League final on 21 May.
The Australian’s job could well be riding on the outcome of that match, with Spurs having fallen to 17th in the league after last week’s loss to Crystal Palace.
When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham?
The match is due to kick off at 7.30pm on Friday, 16 May at Villa Park in Birmingham.
How can I watch it?
The game will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch the match online via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Youri Tielemans could make his return for Villa after missing the match against Bournemouth, though Jacob Ramsey will be suspended after picking up a red card in that victory.
Marcus Rashford remains out for Villa, and could miss the rest of the season through injury. He will be ineligible to face parent club Manchester United in the last game of the season on 25 May.
For Spurs, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison have been ruled out for the rest of the season alongside Radu Dragusin.
Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt after coming off in the loss to Crystal Palace, though Postecoglou said after the game that the Sweden international should be okay.
Spurs have a full squad to choose from other than this quartet, though don’t rule out sweeping changes as Postecoglou refuses to risk his star men in the lead-up to the Europa League final.
Predicted line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Asensio, McGinn; Watkins.
Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Sarr; Odobert, Richarlison, Tel.
Odds
Aston Villa win - 19/50
Draw - 17/4
Tottenham win - 21/4
