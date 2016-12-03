Ange Postecoglou: Trophy could change perception of Spurs inside and out of club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou believes victory for Tottenham in the Europa League final could be a turning point for the club even if it may not be enough to prevent “white smoke” regarding his own future.

Spurs hosted a media day on Monday before they do battle with Manchester United in Bilbao next week for an eagerly-awaited shot at silverware.

Tottenham’s trophy drought stretches back 17 years and even further in Europe – a 1984 success in this competition when it was the UEFA Cup – but a dismal Premier League campaign means speculation over Postecoglou’s tenure remains.

Nevertheless, the Australian is determined to help his current squad etch their name into club folklore and replace black and white images at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“For me personally, well you know great, it’s another trophy I can reminisce in my old age about, but more importantly what it means for the club,” Postecoglou said.

“When you look at the historical backdrop of this club and what it’s been through in the last 20-odd years, I feel like it could be a turning point in terms of the way the club is perceived but also more how it perceives itself which I think is the biggest thing.

“That’s the hurdle this club has to overcome because it’ll always be there. Until you actually do it, then you are fair game for people to say ‘you’ve always kind of fluffed it on the big stage.’

“Irrespective of what the opposition say or what anyone else says, what you’ve got to try and do is break that cycle. Whatever motivation you need to do that, you tap into.

“So, there may be things we do tap into but to really do something as significant as what you want to do, there has got to be a higher purpose than shutting people’s mouths up.

“I think it is more about ‘can you make an impact?’ I often say to the players that at the end of your careers, what you want to be able to do is go back to the clubs you served and know you’ve made an impact.

“The photos I see up on the walls at the stadium are all of Bill Nicholson. The 1984 winning team. A lot of them are in black and white. Can we get this group up on that wall?”

Impressive away displays at Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt have increased belief that this Spurs side can go all the way in Europe despite being 17th in the Premier League.

Injuries continued to affect Tottenham, with Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison out for the rest of the season, while Dejan Kulusevski sustained a muscle issue against Crystal Palace on Sunday and even Brennan Johnson provided a scare on Monday.

Johnson was fine to carry on after being accidentally tackled by his own team-mate Sergio Reguilon, which Postecoglou joked would result in his squad being wrapped up in cotton wool.

Victory in Bilbao would enable Postecoglou to achieve what predecessors Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino failed to in winning silverware at Spurs, but he referenced the white smoke of a new pope being chosen when he discussed potential Europa League final success.

Postecoglou added: “I could have been sitting here fifth last year, fifth this year – maybe people wouldn’t be waiting for the white smoke to see if it’s my last one – but they’d still be saying, ‘you know Ange, that’s great but it’s all been done before. Until this club wins something, you haven’t made an impact,’

“I kind of knew throughout my tenure last year, that’s what I was going to be judged on so now we have an opportunity to do that.”