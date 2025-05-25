Aston Villa to lodge Premier League complaint over referee selection after disallowed Morgan Rogers goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa will complain to the Premier League about the selection of inexperienced referee Thomas Bramall to referee the game that cost them Champions League football.

Villa manager Unai Emery said Bramall admitted making a mistake when disallowing a Morgan Rogers goal at 0-0, before they went on to lose 2-0 to Manchester United and finish sixth.

Bramall had blown his whistle, thinking Rogers had fouled United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, before his shot crossed the line, meaning VAR could not overturn his decision.

Villa captain John McGinn called it “an incredible decision” and Emery added: “I spoke with the referee and he knows his mistake.”

The 35-year-old Bramall is in his third year as a Premier League official and Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany said they felt a more experienced official should have been appointed to a game of such importance.

He said: “The complaint is not about the decision. The complaint is about the selection of the referees. One of the most inexperienced referees for one of the most difficult matches of the season involving another four or five teams.

“It's not about the decision. The decision is clear. It's a mistake. The referee apologised for the mistake. We can do nothing. The problem is why the experienced international referees were not here today.”

PGMOL appoint the officials and chose Bramall, who had also been in charge for Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham last month and who sent off Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the first half.

Emery felt Rogers' disallowed goal was the turning point, adding: “Today we can speak about the season, we can speak about the night we played today and we can speak about the key moments. And the key moments of course was the goal of Morgan Rogers and how the referee in that moment decided this action. He whistled and of course he needed to have it under his control, waiting for VAR because VAR is coming for him. I spoke with the referee and the referee knows his mistakes.

“I make mistakes every day, I made mistakes as well and the players are making mistakes on the field and sometimes the referee. Of course we have to accept the mistakes, I believe in VAR and I think we have very good referees in the Premier League sometimes, making mistakes.”