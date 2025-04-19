Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Aston Villa v Newcastle LIVE: Battle for Champions League spots heats up at Villa Park

Newcastle hold onto third place but Aston Villa will look to cut the gap

Richard Jolly
at Villa Park
,Luke Baker
Saturday 19 April 2025 10:43 EDT
Comments
Unai Emery would like Champions League return with Aston Villa

Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League in what looks to be a key clash in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night despite a brave comeback and they want to ensure they are back in the competition next season following a memorable return to Europe.

But it is Newcastle who look favourites to hold onto third place after an impressive run of form. The Magpies thrashed Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and have scored nine goals in their last two games with Manchester United also dispatched.

Villa come into this on a good run of their own, though, with four wins in a row in the Premier League. It’s as many as Newcastle during that run and another today would be vital to keep up their chase of a top-five spot in the Premier League.

Follow live updates from Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League below

Recommended

Aston Villa created unforgettable Champions League memories but the future is uncertain

Aston Villa exited the Champions League in heroic fashion against Paris Saint-Germain but their goal now is to make sure they are back next season.

It is a big week for Villa with six-pointers against Newcastle and Manchester City followed by their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa created amazing Champions League memories but the future is uncertain

Villa’s valiant comeback attempt against PSG in the quarter-finals fell short and it’s unclear whether they’ll be back
Richard Jolly19 April 2025 15:45

What is the Newcastle team news?

Newcastle are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, with a fit-again Anthony Gordon likely to feature off the bench again after both Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes scored against Crystal Palace.

Jamie Braidwood19 April 2025 15:34

What is the Aston Villa team news?

Unai Emery could give Ollie Watkins a start after an impactful performance off the bench last weekend, and may also freshen up his midfield after a taxing European tie.

Jamie Braidwood19 April 2025 15:32

When is Aston Villa vs Newcastle?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 19 April at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Jamie Braidwood19 April 2025 15:31

Good afternoon

Aston Villa and Newcastle battle in a potentially crucial meeting of two ambitious Premier League clubs.

The visitors continued their flying form in midweek with a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace lifting them into the third, with the side thriving even in the absence of manager Eddie Howe as he recovers from pneumonia.

The chase for the five Champions League qualification places is fierce, though, with Aston Villa able to close the gap to their opponents to just two points with a win here.

Unai Emery’s side are similarly enjoying an excellent run and will hope to bounce back from a narrow European exit against Paris Saint-Germain.

Jamie Braidwood19 April 2025 15:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in