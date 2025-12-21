Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Aston Villa v Manchester United live: Unai Emery’s title chasers aim to keep pressure on league leaders

Aston Villa have won six games in a row to put pressure on table-toppers Arsenal

Amorim criticises feeling of 'entitlement' at Manchester United

Aston Villa host Manchester United in a major test for Unai Emery’s title-chasing side ahead of Christmas.

Villa have won six top-flight games in a row and now sit third in the Premier League table, six points off league leaders Arsenal and four off second-placed Manchester City.

While Villa gather momentum, United have been left ruing dropped points, drawing 4-4 in an entertaining clash with Bournemouth last time out having led three times.

Ruben Amorim has also hit the headlines again for criticising a sense of “entitlement” at the club, but United have the chance to bounce back against a side they have not lost to away from home in 26 games.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa put their Premier League title challenge to the test as they host Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side have won six games in a row to join Arsenal and Manchester City at the top. Morgan Rogers has been their star man and scored twice in the 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.

Mewanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s side were involved in a 4-4 thriller with Bournemouth on Monday night.

And the United manager criticised a feeling of “entitlement” at the club in what has been a dramatic week.

Mike Jones21 December 2025 13:36

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s one and only Premier League clash, as high-flying Aston Villa take on Manchester United.

Flo Clifford21 December 2025 13:30

