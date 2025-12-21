Aston Villa v Manchester United live: Unai Emery’s title chasers aim to keep pressure on league leaders
Aston Villa have won six games in a row to put pressure on table-toppers Arsenal
Aston Villa host Manchester United in a major test for Unai Emery’s title-chasing side ahead of Christmas.
Villa have won six top-flight games in a row and now sit third in the Premier League table, six points off league leaders Arsenal and four off second-placed Manchester City.
While Villa gather momentum, United have been left ruing dropped points, drawing 4-4 in an entertaining clash with Bournemouth last time out having led three times.
Ruben Amorim has also hit the headlines again for criticising a sense of “entitlement” at the club, but United have the chance to bounce back against a side they have not lost to away from home in 26 games.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa put their Premier League title challenge to the test as they host Manchester United.
Unai Emery’s side have won six games in a row to join Arsenal and Manchester City at the top. Morgan Rogers has been their star man and scored twice in the 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.
Mewanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s side were involved in a 4-4 thriller with Bournemouth on Monday night.
And the United manager criticised a feeling of “entitlement” at the club in what has been a dramatic week.
