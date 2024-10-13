Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Aston Villa vs Leicester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 13 October 2024 07:00 EDT
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Aston Villa face Leicester City today in the WSL:

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

13 October 2024 15:56

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

13 October 2024 15:56

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 October 2024 15:55

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

13 October 2024 15:54

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

13 October 2024 15:54

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

13 October 2024 15:54

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13 October 2024 15:53

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

13 October 2024 15:51

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

13 October 2024 15:51

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 October 2024 15:51

