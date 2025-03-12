Aston Villa vs Club Brugge LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of second leg

Emery admires the versatility of Rogers and McGinn

Aston Villa take a two-goal lead into tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Club Brugge as Unai Emery’s side look to finish the job and set up a quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa rode their luck at times in last week’s first leg in Belgium, only to come away with an impressive 3-1 win after an astonishing goal-line clearance from Tyrone Mings and a late Marco Asensio penalty.

Reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League would be a remarkable achievement for Villa, who were still playing in the Championship six years ago, and a clash with PSG, who defeated Liverpool in the last-16, would set up a special end to the season.

But Emery’s side were given a warning by Club Brugge last week and were arguably second-best on the night. It gives the hosts a huge advantage as they return to Villa Park. Follow updates from Aston Villa vs Club Brugge in our live blog below: