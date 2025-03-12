Aston Villa vs Club Brugge LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of second leg
Paris Saint-Germain await in the quarter-finals as Aston Villa take a two-goal lead back to their home leg
Aston Villa take a two-goal lead into tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Club Brugge as Unai Emery’s side look to finish the job and set up a quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
Villa rode their luck at times in last week’s first leg in Belgium, only to come away with an impressive 3-1 win after an astonishing goal-line clearance from Tyrone Mings and a late Marco Asensio penalty.
Reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League would be a remarkable achievement for Villa, who were still playing in the Championship six years ago, and a clash with PSG, who defeated Liverpool in the last-16, would set up a special end to the season.
But Emery’s side were given a warning by Club Brugge last week and were arguably second-best on the night. It gives the hosts a huge advantage as they return to Villa Park. Follow updates from Aston Villa vs Club Brugge in our live blog below:
What is the team news?
Unai Emery hopes to have both Emi Martinez and Marco Asensio available after the pair missed the weekend win over Brentford, with the manager suggesting that their absence was precautionary. Boubacar Kamara could be promoted into the starting side.
Joaquin Seys has missed the Belgian club’s last two outings with a hamstring issue and may again be sidelined.
When is Aston Villa vs Club Brugge?
The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 March at Villa Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Good afternoon
Aston Villa are strongly placed to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they host Club Brugge in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.
A 3-1 win saw Unai Emery’s side atone for their group stage defeat in Bruges and take a strong step towards a last-eight place.
The visitors have plenty to do to turn the tie on its head, though did secure a derby win over Cercle Brugge between the two legs.
Can they overturn their two-goal deficit and extend their European journey?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments