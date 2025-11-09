Aston Villa v Bournemouth LIVE: Latest score after game stopped for nasty clash of heads
Unai Emery has picked Emi Buendia to replace Evann Guessand in the only change since the defeat to Liverpool last time out in the Premier League. Adam Smith, Velijko Milosavljevic and Justin Kluivert come into the Bournemouth line-up.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara,Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins. Subs: Bizot, Lindelof,Barkley, Tielemans, Malen, Sancho, Maatsen, Bogarde, Guessand.
AFC Bournemouth: Petrovic, Smith, Milosavljevic, Senesi,Truffert, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.Subs: Dennis, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Doak, Diakite, Jimenez,Adli, Junior Kroupi.
Villa are really piling on the pressure here and look the more likely to score the opener. Scott eases some of that pressure as he wins a free-kick in his own half after being clipped by Onana.
Aston Villa have opened the scoring in each of their last two Premier League home matches, going on to win both against Burnley and Manchester City. Under Emery, Villa have won 83% of league games at Villa Park when taking a 1-0 lead. Only Graham Taylor boasts a better record as Villa boss in the Premier League, with a 92% win rate when scoring first at home. If you're a Bournemouth fan, you certainly won’t want to see Villa take the lead this afternoon.
The game is being played at a really high tempo, which is good to see considering the earlier break in play. Buendia was almost caught in possession by Adams, who has made the sixth-most tackles in the Premier League this season. Villa then try to push forward but lose the ball, allowing Evanilson to drive Bournemouth up the pitch. It’s anyone’s game here!
Scott delivers a pair of Bournemouth corners. The first, from the now England international, was swung in dangerously and forced Martinez to tip it over – with either the ball or the keeper’s gloves crashing against the crossbar in the process. His second delivery was overhit, though, and Villa simply let it run out of play.
Rogers becomes the first player to be booked after leaving one on Evanilson as Bournemouth looked to break from a corner. His foot came down on the striker’s ankle – a clear yellow card.
Villa’s corner comes to nothing, and Bournemouth look to break, but Buendia sprints all the way back to stop the counter – earning a loud roar from the home crowd. Moments later though, he gives away a sloppy corner. Hero to zero very quickly there.
VILLA AGAIN! The hosts have regained their momentum after the stoppage and have already created a couple of chances. This time, they work some neat passing through the middle before Kamara finds space to shoot from outside the box. His effort is low and heading for the corner, but Petrovic gets down smartly to his left to push it behind for a corner. Villa piling on the pressure here.
Smith is unable to continue, and that’s the Bournemouth captain withdrawn. A sad sight for the Cherries skipper as he’s replaced by Jimenez.
CHANCE! Cash is played through down the right flank, and Petrovic is caught in no man's land – hesitating between rushing out or retreating to his goal. He eventually backtracks just as Cash attempts to lob him, but the Bournemouth keeper manages to get both hands to the ball before finally gathering it. A real let-off for the visitors.
We're back under way, with Bournemouth temporarily down to 10 men. Let’s hope we don’t see any more incidents like that.
