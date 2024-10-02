( Getty Images )

Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at Villa Park in the second round of fixtures in the Champions League on Wednesday night with a vintage underdog performance.

The away side dominated the early possession at a raucous Villa Park, though Villa shut them out well before Pau Torres popped up with an offside goal after mayhem in the Bayern box.

That effort sparked the game into life, with both sides going close as Bayern continued to stay on top and Michael Olise forced a brilliant save from Emi Martinez.

The second half played out in a similar fashion, with the away side dominant in possession but neither side able to force clear-cut chances.

That was until the 79th minute, when substitute Jhon Duran raced onto a perfect through ball and caught Neuer napping with a stunning lob over the German.

And Villa dug in deep over the last 10 minutes to shut the door on the German giants and produce one of Villa Park’s most famous nights.

Follow all the latest reaction and updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches: