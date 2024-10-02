Aston Villa v Bayern Munich LIVE: Reaction as Duran stunner gives hosts a famous win
Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich: Jhon Duran’s late goal gave Villa the win after a textbook performance against the German side
Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at Villa Park in the second round of fixtures in the Champions League on Wednesday night with a vintage underdog performance.
The away side dominated the early possession at a raucous Villa Park, though Villa shut them out well before Pau Torres popped up with an offside goal after mayhem in the Bayern box.
That effort sparked the game into life, with both sides going close as Bayern continued to stay on top and Michael Olise forced a brilliant save from Emi Martinez.
The second half played out in a similar fashion, with the away side dominant in possession but neither side able to force clear-cut chances.
That was until the 79th minute, when substitute Jhon Duran raced onto a perfect through ball and caught Neuer napping with a stunning lob over the German.
And Villa dug in deep over the last 10 minutes to shut the door on the German giants and produce one of Villa Park’s most famous nights.
Follow all the latest reaction and updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches:
Aston Villa were inspired by the past as they made history again against Bayern Munich
Aston Villa may never top 1982, but, in a sense, they have emulated the most famous, most celebrated win in their history. Forty-two years on, as they belatedly renewed acquaintances, the score stayed the same. Just as it was in Rotterdam in the European Cup final, it finished Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0: wonderfully, weirdly, Villa seem Bayern’s bogey team. It is now Birmingham 2 Bavaria 0.
Inspired by their past, Villa made history again. The 1982 final scorer Peter Withe had come from his home in Australia to watch on as Jhon Duran joined him in a select club. The super-sub became the second Villa player to score a winner against Bayern. The 1982 captain Dennis Mortimer saw Emi Martinez skipper the class of 2024 to a result which caps their rise: it is less than two years since Unai Emery walked into a club who had been flirting with relegation. It was six years to the day since they were a mid-table second tier club as then manager Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by a fan.
Manchester City eased to their first victory of this season’s Champions League as they brushed Slovan Bratislava aside 4-0 in Slovakia on Tuesday.
Early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden put them in command before Erling Haaland’s 42nd goal in 41 appearances in the competition and another from substitute James McAtee added the gloss.
City also hit the woodwork three times in a dominant performance that added impetus to their campaign after their draw with Inter Milan earlier this month.
Results from around the competition
There have been a few shocks tonight, as detailed below – Real Madrid’s loss is their first in the competition since May 2023!
Lille 1-0 Real Madrid
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
Benfica 4-0 Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig 2-3 Juventus
Sturm Graz 0-1 Club Brugge
Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 Monaco
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta
Girona 2-3 Feyenoord
FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery told TNT Sports that Villa “want to be consistent to play in Europe [regularly].”
On Jhon Duran, he says that Villa “are working with him”
“Most important is his attitude. He’s available to play 90, 60, 30 minutes. He’s been focusing each minute he’s playing. Today we had two very good strikers. It’s fantastic for him and the team.
“Against teams like that, it’s very important to be strong. Martinez did an amazing job, amazing saves.
“We have to try to play each match. We compete very well, we won. Maybe we can get the first eight posiitons.”
FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany is the first of the managers to speak to TNT Sports. He says that Bayern “missed some big chances and they scored the chance”.
“We’ve got to take the learnings from this.
“Ollie Watkins has so many qualities to mention but one of his qualities is to split the two centre backs.
“When we have the ball, we’re dangerous, but they’re a strong team, this isn’t an easy place. It wasn’t a bad performance.
“It’s the same job everywhere. It’s a privilege, so much history. You work with top players but in the end, I can’t score the goals.
“Obviously I knew Kane from playing against him, but he’s evolved. I don’t think he’s ever someone who’s ever stood still,” he adds.
FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich
Here’s that Duran goal, if you somehow haven’t seen it yet.
FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich
Rogers says that the dressing room was “wild” and “madness”.
On Jhon Duran, he adds: “When he came to the club I didn’t have a clue he was 20. The way he plays, he’s such a handful for defenders. When he comes on with all that energy. He knows he’ll get that chance and backs himself 100%. He’s a great lad.
“Every game is exactly the same. He’s the most chilled, relaxed person I’ve ever met. He’s a different animal when he’s playing.”
FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich
Villa midfielder Morgan Roders has also been speaking to TNT Sports, and he calls it a “surreal” result.
“The atmosphere, the occasion, playing one of the biggest teams in world and competing like this...”
“[It’s] been a bit mad, that’s how quick football can change. I’ve always believed in myself.
“Be patient and the time will come. Luckily I found a manager who believed in me.
“I was probably in my shell when I came, trying to fit in. He gives me that confidence and belief in my ability.
He adds that Villa knew Bayern “were going to have more of the ball, so it was about trying to hit them on the counter.
“It was about allowing them to have the ball in certain areas but when it’s in midfield we have to be at it.
“This is why I play football. This is the pinnacle, it means everything to me. It’s a pinch me moment but I have no time to sit and dwell on it,” he adds.
