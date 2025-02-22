Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners face Mikel Merino decision

Arteta urges Arsenal to adore adversity

Arsenal host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon hoping to draw closer to Liverpool in the title race.

The Gunners have reignited their title challenge in recent weeks but still trail Arne Slot’s men by eight points after Liverpool drew 2-2 with Aston Villa during the week. Mikel Arteta’s men are unbeaten in 15 league games since a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at the start of November. They defeated Leicester 2-0 last time out thanks to Mikel Merino’s late double, and the midfielder may be deployed as striker from the start today.

For their part, West Ham lost to Brentford in their last outing and will want to get back to winning ways. Their last league win came in the middle of January and Graham Potter’s side gone four matches without collecting three points. Though the threat of relegation is minor the Hammers will want to end the season on a positive note.

