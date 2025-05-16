Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

Bukayo Saka to have over 1.5 shots on target - 7/4 Bet365

Arsenal face Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday with both sides looking for the win that would secure Champions League qualification with one game to spare (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Just two points separate these sides ahead of the weekend, with Arsenal in second on 68 while the Magpies are in third on 66.

A win for either side would guarantee a top five finish, while even a point would be enough for the Gunners to make sure they are in the Champions League again next season.

Nevertheless, with Manchester City languishing a point behind in fourth and Chelsea just another two further behind, every point is vital at this stage.

In truth, the Gunners already have one foot in the competition next season anyway, but Mikel Arteta will be keen to see his side return to winning ways after a run of one win in six league games, which includes a home the loss to Bournemouth last time out at the Emirates Stadium and draw away to Liverpool.

And betting sites are backing Arsenal to win and confirm their top five spot, with the Gunners priced at 19/20 to win versus 27/10 for Newcastle and 13/5 for the draw.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Preview: Strong Finish From Gunners

It was a tense affair when these two sides met at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture, with the Magpies stifling Arsenal and coming away with a deserved 1-0 win in one of the more frustrating results of the Gunners’ season.

The two sides met again in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, when Newcastle won each leg 2-0 with dominant displays on their way to lifting the trophy.

Newcastle's ability to stifle and overrun teams has already been showcased at the Emirates this season and twice at St James’ Park, and the Gunners form has been patchy of late with no win in four at home.

However, in general the Magpies’ away form is far worse than their home displays, having lost two and drawn one of their last five on the road – including bruising 4-0 and 4-1 defeats to City and Aston Villa respectively. That could go some way to explaining why football betting sites make Eddie Howe’s side underdogs.

Arsenal will no doubt want to avenge those defeats to Newcastle from earlier in the campaign and while they are unlikely to have things all their own way - the Gunners are without a clean sheet in five games - they can send the fans off happy in their final home game of the season.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

Arsenal vs Newcastle Best Bets: Saka Stands Out

With the hosts as favourites, it’ll likely come down to Bukayo Saka to carry most of the attacking threat in the continued absence of Kai Havertz.

The England winger has had four shots in each of his last two matches, and though only one has been on target in each of those cases, the differing circumstances of the loss at Bournemouth and the draw at Anfield suggest that Saka could have more luck this weekend against the Magpies.

Teammate Gabriel Martinelli is the other attacker who was meant to share some of the burden, but after he limped out of training this week, Saka is set to remain the focal point of the attack.

Saka is priced at 7/4 to have more than one shot on target and that could offer some value if he takes matters into his own hands.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction 2: Bukayo Saka to have over 1.5 shots on target - 7/4 Bet365

