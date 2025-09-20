Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s another box office clash on Sunday when Arsenal host Manchester City with both sides looking to keep up the pressure on the league leaders Liverpool (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

We might only be four games in, but we’ve already seen Arsenal face Liverpool, a Manchester derby and this weekend Liverpool host Everton, while these two will no doubt put on another good show.

Despite City currently sitting eighth with six points from their opening four games, they are still the third favourites on betting sites to regain their title and look to be getting into their stride after wins over Manchester United and Napoli recently.

Arsenal have won three and lost once so far, that defeat coming against Liverpool before the international break, when a superb free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai was the only thing to separate the two sides.

Football betting sites have priced up Arsenal as strong favourites, so the value in the Premier League odds may lie with City for Sunday’s showdown.

Arsenal vs Manchester City betting preview: Pep to have the edge

After an impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United last time out in the league, this tough fixture could be exactly what City need to start putting a run together.

They won their opening game against Wolves 4-0 before they were beaten in back-to-back games against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, but they know three points against Arsenal would not only push them up the table but also prevent the Gunners from pulling further clear.

Just three points separated the two sides at the end of last season, after City won six of their last seven league matches, and the fact that they picked up just one point against the Gunners proved costly.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four matches against City, winning two and drawing two, with the two home wins as many as they managed in their previous 22 matches, when they drew five and lost the other 15.

If the Gunners can follow up last season’s 5-1 win over City, when Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri were all on target, then it will be the first time Arsenal have won back-to-back league games against Pep Guardiola’s side since 2015.

Mikel Arteta’s side certainly have the advantage going into the game after having 48 hours longer to recover from their Champions League opener, but its tough not to be drawn to an improving City side given the current football odds.

City’s more direct approach could cause the Arsenal back line problems, and with Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping a clean sheet on his league debut, they will be confident at the back.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction: City to win & BTTS - 6/1 Unibet

Arsenal vs Man City best bets: Haaland to stay humble

We all know how much Erling Haaland would love to score against Arsenal, and with four goals in six appearances against them, including two in two last seasons, you wouldn’t put it past him.

The Norwegian striker already has 12 goals in six appearances for club and country this season, including 10 in his last five, so he is a player full of confidence.

Despite only being in the Premier League for three years, he already has 90 goals in just 97 starts and 19 goals in 20 games in London.

It’s no surprise that he is the odds-on favourite to finish as the top scorer for the third time in four seasons, sitting just ahead of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres on betting apps ahead of this match.

He’s 11/1 to score two or more on Sunday, just as he did last weekend against Manchester United with Arsenal’s rock-solid defence in for a serious examination.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction: Haaland to score at any time - 7/4 BetMGM

Arsenal vs Man City team news

Arsenal vs Man City predicted line-ups

