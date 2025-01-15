Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Continuing a frustrating game, Solanke - who has been 'credited' with an own-goal - is caught offside. Could Postecoglou consider introducing fit-again Richarlison sooner rather than later? Either to support or replace the England striker?
SAVE! Havertz heads straight at Kinsky from close range! Partey picks out his team-mate unmarked in the box, but Havertz can only tamely nod his attempt at Tottenham's goalkeeper.
Given their deficit, Opta's live win predictor has Tottenham's chance of victory at just 3% as things stand. By contrast, Arsenal have an 83% chance of coming away from this derby with maximum points.
CLOSE! Bergvall concedes a corner-kick, which Odegaard then slings into the box. Havertz meets his captain's near-post delivery with a header, but it slips just wide of the right-hand post!
Son has a rare chance to shoot, given a slither of space around 20 yards from goal. However, his firm strike thuds off Solanke and zips behind for an Arsenal goal-kick.
After Liverpool's draw at Nottingham Forest yesterday, if Arsenal can go on to win this match they will be four points behind - albeit having played one game more. It would certainly boost their title push, which seemed to have stalled.
Arsenal kick off, and we are back under way in London!
The conclusion to that half was perhaps predictable, as Tottenham have now conceded 10 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half this season - more than any other team in the Premier League - and Arsenal have scored 10 times in the same period, which is also a league high. Can Spurs respond to this latest setback? They now need at least two goals to secure their first league win at the Emirates since 2010.
