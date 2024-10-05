Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Gunners score three
Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium
Arsenal take on Southampton in the Premier League as they look to stay on track and remain in the title hunt.
Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, with four wins and two draws from their opening six matches, which should stand them in good stead ahead of the visit of a side they have never lost to in north London in 24 games.
Aaron Ramsdale will return to the Emirates for the first time since leaving the club in the summer and recently explained why he departed from north London to play for a club who could be threatened with relegation.
Arsenal go into the game on a 15-game unbeaten run, and Kai Havertz is one who will be looking to thrive after scoring his fifth goal in nine games on Tuesday during the club’s 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Follow all the latest updates in the blog below
Arsenal vs Southampton
Arsenal close Liverpool's four-point gap at the top of the Premier League table to just the one, with a solid 3-1 win at home to a determined, yet ineffective, Southampton. After a tense first half where the Saints defended resolutely, the second period saw the game really open up. Despite Arsenal pressure, the visitors stunned the Emirates to open the scoring ten minutes in. Sterling was dispossessed by Fernandes and Southampton countered brilliantly to see Archer move inwards from the left and strike low. The away end showed ecstatic scenes of carnage, yet they'd be muted three minutes later as Havertz rifled home from the the edge of the box. While Martin's side stayed competitive, Arsenal snatched the lead in the 68th minute as Saka supplied a brilliant cross for Martinelli. Then, Saka grabbed the insurance goal in the 88th minute to confirm their 400th home win in the Premier League. The 3-1 score wasn't necessarily reflective of the game, yet Arsenal prevail nonetheless and outperformed their 2.36 xG. Southampton also exceeded their xG with 0.60. Thanks for joining us today, goodbye!
Arsenal vs Southampton
Arsenal break with Trossard, yet the Belgian overcooks his pass for Martinelli. The Brazilian offers up a lazy toe-poke from a tight angle on the left and Ramsdale saves well.
Arsenal vs Southampton
It doesn't look like Arsenal will have a set-piece goal today. Rice takes a corner from the left and Gabriel heads over.
Arsenal vs Southampton
Even in the final exchanges here, Arsenal's rotated players are really looking to force the issue. Southampton must be exhausted.
Arsenal vs Southampton
Saka takes the corner from the right and Ramsdale is flapping at it. It gets lost in the tangle of bodies before being cleared.
Arsenal vs Southampton
Havertz wins the Gunners a late corner, playing it off a pressing Taylor. It's not really been a 3-1 game here, yet Arsenal look in the mood for more.
