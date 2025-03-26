Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Arsenal vs Real Madrid LIVE: Gunners require comeback in second leg of Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal lost 2-0 in the first leg and have a big task on their hands tonight if they to reach the semi-finals

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 26 March 2025 13:05 EDT
Comments
Weir looking for Real Madrid women to 'create their own history'

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final tie knowing they must come from behind if they have any hopes of reaching the last four.

Renee Slegers’ team lost the first leg 2-0 away from home after Linda Caicedo gave Real the lead in the first half, finishing off a counter-attacking move. A second goal for the hosts saw Athenea del Castillo blaze a shot past Manuela Zinsberger late in the game to leave Arsenal with work to do.

Arsenal know they will have the Emirates behind them as they look to use the power of their home crown following a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2023. Captain Kim Little said: “We will have to create even more and play good football. That's what we need as a team for the second leg.”

Follow all the Women’s Champions League action and updates with our live blog below:

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The Gunners have a 2-0 deficit to make up from the away leg, otherwise their Champions League campaign is over.

Flo Clifford26 March 2025 17:01

