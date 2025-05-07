Jump to content
Rate the Arsenal players as their Champions League dream comes to an end against PSG

We want to know how you rated Mikel Arteta’s side on a defining European night for the Gunners

Lauren MacDougall
Wednesday 07 May 2025 17:00 EDT
Rate the Arsenal players following their second leg semi-final against PSG
Rate the Arsenal players following their second leg semi-final against PSG (AP)

Arsenal came to the Parc des Princes knowing they had it all to do.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal in the first leg of the semi-final gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead to take home, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side needed to nail a comeback to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.

After a tough start at the Emirates, where David Raya had to make key saves and a Gabriel Martinelli chance was stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arsenal had chances of their own but couldn’t break through.

A Mikel Merino header was ruled out for offside, leaving everything to play for in Paris.

On a huge night for the club, with the season on the line, Arsenal knew they had to produce a big performance and started strong

The visitors could have easily been on terms in the tie, but after failing to take their chances, they were punished through a fantastic Fabian Ruiz opener.

Achraf Hakimi also scored for the French champions on the other side of half-time to leave them on the cusp of the final.

Bukayo Sako later scored to keep his side in the tie before missing an open goal that would have cut PSG's lead.

In the end, the tie finished 3-1 on aggregate, with PSG going through to the final to face Inter Milan in Munich.

We want to know how you rated the starting Arsenal players on a defining European night. Cast your votes below and share your thoughts in the comments.

