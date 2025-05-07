Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal came to the Parc des Princes knowing they had it all to do.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal in the first leg of the semi-final gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead to take home, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side needed to nail a comeback to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.

After a tough start at the Emirates, where David Raya had to make key saves and a Gabriel Martinelli chance was stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arsenal had chances of their own but couldn’t break through.

A Mikel Merino header was ruled out for offside, leaving everything to play for in Paris.

On a huge night for the club, with the season on the line, Arsenal knew they had to produce a big performance and started strong

The visitors could have easily been on terms in the tie, but after failing to take their chances, they were punished through a fantastic Fabian Ruiz opener.

Achraf Hakimi also scored for the French champions on the other side of half-time to leave them on the cusp of the final.

Bukayo Sako later scored to keep his side in the tie before missing an open goal that would have cut PSG's lead.

In the end, the tie finished 3-1 on aggregate, with PSG going through to the final to face Inter Milan in Munich.

