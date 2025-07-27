Is Arsenal v Newcastle on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch preseason friendly online
The Premier League pair clash in Singapore
Arsenal take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash in Singapore today.
The Gunners beat AC Milan in their opening preseason friendly thanks to a second-half goal from Bukayo Saka. Newcastle, meanwhile, were hammered 4-0 by Celtic.
Now the pair clash as they tune up ahead of the new campaign, which begins in three weeks’ time on 15 August.
Here is what you need to know about the match.
Start time
Arsenal v Newcastle kicks off at 12.30pm BST (7.30pm local time) at Singapore’s National Stadium.
TV channel
The match will be shown live on Arsenal.com and can be streamed for £4.99.
The game will also be shown on the NewcastleUnited.com where a match pass also costs £4.99.
Team news
Lewis Hall, who missed the latter part of last season, has travelled with the squad and could make an appearance.
Mikel Arteta is expected to give some of his new signings – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi – a run out too.
Arsenal’s preseason fixtures
Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan
Arsenal v Newcastle – Sunday 27 July
Arsenal v Tottenham – Thursday 31 July
Arsenal v Villarreal – Wednesday 6 August
Arsenal v Athletic – Saturday 9 August
Newcastle’s preseason fixtures
Newcastle 0-4 Celtic
Newcastle v Arsenal – Sunday 27 July
Newcastle v Team K League – Wednesday 30 July
Newcastle v Tottenham – Sunday 3 August
Newcastle v Espanyol – Friday 8 August
