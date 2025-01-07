Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news, line-ups and latest updates from Carabao Cup semi-final
Eddie Howe’s men travel to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their league cup semi-final against the Gunners
Arsenal play host to Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening with both teams hoping to secure the advantage ahead of next month’s second leg.
Mikel Arteta’s men had seemingly rediscovered their form in front of goal with Gabriel Jesus having scored six goals in four matches ahead of the Gunners trip to Brighton last weekend. An uncharacteristically toothless display from Arsenal meant they drew 1-1 with Ethan Nwaneri’s individual brilliance the only bright spark in the final third.
Despite those struggles Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions and will want to take one step closer to winning some much needed silverware under Arteta.
In comparison, Newcastle have been in exceptional form with six wins in a row led firmly by the attacking precision of Alexander Isak. The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955 and a win for Eddie Howe’s men would put them close to their second League Cup final in three seasons.
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?
Arsenal vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal vs Newcastle
Arsenal host Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, with the Gunners looking to take what could be a vital lead up to St James’ Park.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, with a disappointing draw with Brighton last time out meaning they’re now eight points adrift in the Premier League, but this competition provides a chance at some much-needed early silverware for the Gunners.
And though Newcastle have been flying high in recent weeks, with six wins on the bounce, their well-publicised trophy drought means that another final in this tournament is arguably more important for Eddie Howe’s side.
The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955, when they won the FA Cup, and a win tonight would put one foot in their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of tonight’s semi-final.
The Gunners are in decent form having gone 13 matches unbeaten across all competitions while Newcastle are on a six-match winning run.
The winner of tonight’s encounter will take an advantage into the next leg in February and will be one step closer to the final at Wembley.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
