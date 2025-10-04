Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was forced off within 30 minutes of the Gunners’ match Premier League against West Ham after appearing to take a blow to the knee .

Odegaard suffered the knock in a challenge with Crysencio Summerville, his knee colliding with West Ham winger’s leg as he won the ball.

The 26-year-old initially received treatment and attempted to carry on playing, before eventually going down again in the 30th minute and then being replaced by Martin Zubimendi with the score still at 0-0.

The incident marks the third time in which Odegaard has been withdrawn due to injury this season, with the Norwegian having already missed several games this season due to a shoulder issue.

He initially suffered the problem in the match against Leeds in August, before being forced off again after aggravating the same shoulder in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard will join Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Piero Hincapie on the treatment table, though initial signs were positive with the Norwegian at least able to run for several minutes before being replaced.

The Gunners had been dominant in possession before Odegaard’s withdrawal and Zubimendi filled the gap left by his captain well, slipping in a superb through ball to Eberechi Eze in the lead-up to the opening goal.

The hosts continued their dominance after opening the scoring, closing out the opening 45 minutes to ensure they went into the break in the lead courtesy of Declan Rice’s strike.