Arsenal rocked by Martin Odegaard injury after latest blow to shoulder
Odegaard was forced off in the 16th minute against Nottingham Forest after a heavy fall
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was forced off against Nottingham Forest with what appeared to be a recurrence of a right shoulder injury.
Odegaard landed heavily on his shoulder following a challenge on the edge of the Forest box and, despite an attempt to continue, was replaced in the 16th minute.
The 26-year-old was also forced off in the early stages of Arsenal’s win against Leeds last month after appearing to hurt his right shoulder.
The midfielder made a return off the bench in the defeat at Liverpool the following week, and subsequently featured for Norway over the international break.
But Odegaard looked to be in discomfort and appeared devastated as he was again brought off during the first half, to be replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.
Odegaard’s injury comes amid a busy run of fixtures in September for Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Gunners begin their Champions League campaign at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday before hosting rivals Manchester City on Sunday. A visit to Newcastle United follows a week later.
Bukayo Saka and William Saliba were ruled out of the home match against Forest, adding to the pre-existing injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.
