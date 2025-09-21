Arsenal vs Man City live: Team news ahead of mammoth clash of Premier League title hopefuls
Mikel Arteta faces off against his former mentor in a clash of Premier League titans
Arsenal host Manchester City in a clash that could have hefty ramifications on the Premier League title race come the end of the season.
Mikel Arteta’s side sit second after four games and are fresh from a 2-0 win over Athletic Club to kick off their Champions League campaign earlier in the week, having bounced back from a gutting defeat to Liverpool prior to the international break.
The Gunners will be dreaming of replicating their 5-1 thrashing in this fixture last term as they take on a Man City side who have endured a more patchy start to the season.
After two losses in their first three games, Pep Guardiola will hope his side have finally found their footing off the back of a 3-0 derby win last weekend, following by a spoiled Kevin De Bruyne homecoming as City dispatched Napoli 2-0 in European competition.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog:
Arsenal vs Man City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s mammoth Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.
Manchester City have had a more mixed start to the season but spoiled Kevin De Bruyne's homecoming party with a 2-0 Champions League win over the Belgian's new side Napoli on Thursday, having beaten Manchester United 3-0 in their previous top-flight match.
Manchester City have had a more mixed start to the season but spoiled Kevin De Bruyne’s homecoming party with a 2-0 Champions League win over the Belgian’s new side Napoli on Thursday, having beaten Manchester United 3-0 in their previous top-flight match.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping they bring more of that form to the Emirates and less of the form they displayed in grim defeats to Brighton and Tottenham last month.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news ahead of the clash!
