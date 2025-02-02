Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score updates as Gunners waste golden chance to double lead
The Gunners must win if they hope to challenge for the title with City regaining their form
Arsenal host Manchester City in a massive Premier League clash which could determine whether they can compete for the title this season.
Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday saw Arne Slot’s men open a nine-point lead over the Gunners who must defeat Pep Guardiola’s team this afternoon to ensure they keep up the pace with the league leaders. Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 over Wolves in a controversial outing last time out but face one of the tougher tests of the season today.
City are starting to regain their impressive form following back-to-back victories in the league. A 6-0 mauling of Ipswich was followed by 3-1 win over Chelsea and Guardiola’s men were also victorious in the Champions League and qualified for the play-off rounds. That gives them a bit of momentum heading into the match though both clubs are finely balanced.
Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
HALF-TIME! Arsenal 1-0 Man City
The referee brings the first half to an end, and both sides head in with the hosts 1-0 up.
It’s been a tentative first half in north London, with Arsenal failing to capitalise on an early gift.
The Gunners should probably be 2-0 up, but City are not out of this by any means.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
45 mins
Just one minute of added time here. That suggests what sort of game it’s been so far. Both sides exchanging possession as we come to the end of the first 45.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
44 mins
Another decent save from Raya, as the cross is headed away to the feet of Savinho in the box, and he squeezes in a low shot that is deflected, with the Spaniard doing well to palm it away.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
42 mins
Half a chance for City now as Gvardiol gets into the box and fizzes in a promising cross that Raya doesn’t deal with, but the ball doesn’t fall kindly to Silva at the far post, with Lewis-Skelly doing well to shepherd him away from the ball.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
40 mins
Havertz is guilty of wasting another half-chance as he hesitates when up 1-v-1 against Stones and fails to pick out Rice – or anyone – in the box.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
37 mins
It’s become a slightly strange match-up here, with both sides seemingly accidentally taking the pace out of the game.
Arsenal haven’t exactly looked to play on the counter, even considering City’s frailties at defending them recently.
The visitors have been lacking ideas in attack themselves, but on another day they could be level.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
35 mins
A brief reprieve for Arsenal as Havertz wins a free-kick in his own half.
The hosts look happy to let Nunes have the ball on the right wing at the moment when City do attack.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
33 mins
Another good delivery from the corner from Marmoush, but Raya manages to collect after a header is deflected.
Arsenal try and mount a counter but City win it back quickly – they’ve made a marked improvement but they’re still not threatening enough from open play.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
30 mins
Trossard skips away from Nunes with a lovely little nutmeg but he can’t capitalise on the space in front of him.
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
26 mins
CLOSE! How has Havertz not made it 2-0! So poor from the German really.
It’s a mistake from City again as Ortega sells short Kovacic with the pass. Rice goes sliding in on the edge of the box to dispossess him, and the ball rolls to Havertz.
The German has the ball in the box, around a yard from the penalty spot and he stands up Ortega before dragging his effort wide of the far post!
