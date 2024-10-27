Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium
The Gunners are in danger of falling further behind in the title race as they host the league leaders
Arsenal host Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture which could have a lasting impact on the title race. Even at this early stage of the season this clash of possible contenders could determine who is in with a shout of beating Manchester City to the trophy.
The Gunners, who dropped points in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last week, will fall seven points behind Liverpool if they lose today while defeat for Arne Slot’s men would surely see them hand first place over to Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.
For Arsenal to prove their title credentials they must defeat a Liverpool side in glorious form and do so without a key players. Mikel Arteta will not have the likes of Martin Odegaard nor Riccardo Calafiori available at the Emirates and will be hoping Bukayo Saka has shaken off a knock in time to make an impact.
Slot and Liverpool are without No. 1 goalkeeper Alisson but Caoimhin Kelleher is a proven deputy and, on paper at least, the Reds look like the stronger side. Will they prove to be so on the pitch?
Follow all the action from the Emirates with our live blog below:
Jurgen Klopp might well recognise something in Mikel Arteta’s words this week. The Arsenal manager insisted his team would be “flying” for Sunday’s home match against Liverpool, despite several absences potentially grounding the Gunners. Such optimism – that can sometimes seem so extreme that it’s delusional – is very much in keeping with Klopp’s approach of only ever speaking positively in public. Don’t let people consider the negatives. The idea is that such assertiveness then manifests in the match itself.
This match may still see a personnel crisis manifest for Arsenal. If all injuries are confirmed, it could ensure Arteta has already lost seven of his best XI for significant games this season. For this game alone, 75 per cent of his preferred defence and 50 per cent of his ideal attack could be missing. Some losses have been partly self-inflicted, the result of red cards, but some have been the rank bad luck of injuries. The frustration is all the deeper since this was supposed to be the season Arsenal closed the fine margins to Manchester City and the title. Instead, such absences open up all manner of space for error. It’s partly why they are now four points behind Liverpool.
Arsenal trio Saka, Calafiori and Timber very uncertain to face Liverpool – Arteta
Mikel Arteta cast significant doubt over the availability of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber for Arsenal’s crunch match against Liverpool after revealing the injured trio are “very uncertain” to play.
Saka has missed the Gunners’ last two matches with the hamstring injury he sustained on international duty with England, while Timber has been absent for three games with a muscular problem.
Calafiori added to Arteta’s woes when he suffered a knee injury in Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.
Martin Odegaard and William Saliba are definitely out.
Arsenal face a big challenge when they play host to Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture with Arne Slot’s men currently top of the league after eight games.
Mikel Arteta’s team hope to get back to winning ways in the top-flight following a shock 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out and will bring some confidence into the match after their midweek triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Liverpool were also victorious in Europe, beating RB Leipzig 1-0 on Wednesday but they have had one less day to recover then their opponents which could play a factor in the outcome especially as both teams are missing key players.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Partey, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez
Team news
Arne Slot is without Diogo Jota, who missed the midweek match in Germany, meaning Darwin Nunez is likely to resume his duties leading the attack. Alisson and Harvey Elliott are long-term absentees. While Federico Chiesa continues to develop his match fitness after missing a large period of pre-season.
Slot must decide who plays alongside the impressive Jones, with two from Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch likely to get the nod.
Team news
Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are back in training but remain doubts. Riccardo Calafiori appeared to twist his knee midweek and is likely to miss out here, leaving Arteta short of options at left-back. William Saliba is also out and suspended after his red card against the Cherries last weekend.
Martin Odegaard (ankle) is nearing a return but will remain out here. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out.
When is Arsenal v Liverpool?
Arsenal v Liverpool is due to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 27 October at Emirates Stadium, London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4:00pm GMT. And subscribers can live stream the game through Now TV or Sky Go.
Arsenal v Liverpool LIVE
Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a pivotal match in the Premier League title race.
After the Gunners fell to Bournemouth last week, following William Saliba’s red card, Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to bounce back against the league leaders after securing three points midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
While Arne Slot’s side impressed with victory over Chelsea last time out and backed that up with another win in Europe against RB Leipzig.
The Gunners continue to contend with a number of injuries to key players though, leaving Arteta to urge his side’s fans to generate a “hostile atmosphere”.
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.
The Gunners have been hit by a small injury crisis ahead of one of their toughest matches of the season, but it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is bluffing as he looks to get his side back to winning ways.
Arne Slot’s brilliant start to his Liverpool tenure continued with a win over Chelsea last week, and the Dutchman is looking to take his team back to the top of the table tonight.
We’ll have the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
