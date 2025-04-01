Arsenal suffer another injury setback as Gabriel limps off against Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have suffered yet another injury setback after Gabriel limped off early into their visit of Fulham.

The Brazilian defender appeared to be hobbling around the box before hitting the turf, holding his leg and shaking his head.

Gunners players immediately indicated to the referee to halt play, with it clear Gabriel would not be able to continue.

Gabriel then limped off without the assistance of the medical staff, but looked dejected as he departed the field in place of Poland international Jakub Kiwior.

This acts as the latest of a litany of fitness blows Arsenal have experienced in recent times, with their lack of attacking options having derailed their title charge since January.

Numbers in defence are now similarly being stretched, with Gabriel’s early exit coming after Ben White suffered an injury in training.

”He had a little niggle two days ago," Mikel Arteta said on White pre-match. "Yesterday we tried, he wasn’t feeling right, so we decided not to put him in the squad today.”

Arsenal are hoping to chip away at the 12-point deficit they currently face in the title race, with league leaders Liverpool back in action against Merseyside rivals Everton tomorrow,

However, this most recent injury blow could act as one more nail in the coffin for Arteta’s title hopes.

Gabriel’s withdrawal comes on the same night that Arsenal expect to welcome a marquee star back from the sidelines, with Bukayo Saka returning to the fold after a three-month layoff.

Saka started on the bench against Fulham but could make a second-half appearance.