Arsenal suffer another injury setback as Gabriel limps off against Fulham
Gabriel’s withdrawal acts as the latest of a litany of injury blows in recent months
Arsenal have suffered yet another injury setback after Gabriel limped off early into their visit of Fulham.
The Brazilian defender appeared to be hobbling around the box before hitting the turf, holding his leg and shaking his head.
Gunners players immediately indicated to the referee to halt play, with it clear Gabriel would not be able to continue.
Gabriel then limped off without the assistance of the medical staff, but looked dejected as he departed the field in place of Poland international Jakub Kiwior.
This acts as the latest of a litany of fitness blows Arsenal have experienced in recent times, with their lack of attacking options having derailed their title charge since January.
Numbers in defence are now similarly being stretched, with Gabriel’s early exit coming after Ben White suffered an injury in training.
”He had a little niggle two days ago," Mikel Arteta said on White pre-match. "Yesterday we tried, he wasn’t feeling right, so we decided not to put him in the squad today.”
Arsenal are hoping to chip away at the 12-point deficit they currently face in the title race, with league leaders Liverpool back in action against Merseyside rivals Everton tomorrow,
However, this most recent injury blow could act as one more nail in the coffin for Arteta’s title hopes.
Gabriel’s withdrawal comes on the same night that Arsenal expect to welcome a marquee star back from the sidelines, with Bukayo Saka returning to the fold after a three-month layoff.
Saka started on the bench against Fulham but could make a second-half appearance.
