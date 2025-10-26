Arsenal v Crystal Palace live: Team news as Gunners aim to build Premier League lead
The Gunners could go five points clear at the top of the table if they see off Oliver Glasner’s men
Arsenal will aim to build on their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they host Crystal Palace today.
Mikel Arteta’s men enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League midweek and are high on confidence, sitting two points clear of Sunderland in the top flight with a game in hand and with flagship summer signing Viktor Gyokeres finally firing, scoring a brace.
The same can’t be said of the Eagles, who endured a humiliating 1-0 Conference League defeat to minnows AEK Larnaca on Thursday night.
They will be desperate for a morale-boosting result - although they face a tough challenge against the league’s best defence, and former Palace talisman Eberechi Eze could be in line for another starring performance against them too.
Follow live updates here:
Team news
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that high-profile absentees Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard will not be available, while defender Gabriel had to come off in the win over Atletico Madrid with an unspecified knock and will be assessed to determine his fitness ahead of the weekend.
Oliver Glasner will be without Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure and Caleb Kporha due to injury and is likely to rotate his squad after only playing on Thursday in Europe. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada could be in for more minutes after brief cameos against Larnaca.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, as well as streaming service Sky Go, with coverage starting at 12.30pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 26 October, with kick-off at 2pm GMT.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.
The Gunners are bidding to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, taking advantage of rivals Liverpool imploding against Brentford on Saturday.
Kick-off is at 2pm GMT (not BST!)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments