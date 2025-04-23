Arteta 'cannot think' of resting players ahead of PSG tie

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations for at least another few days.

The Gunners remain 13 points behind the champions-elect and the Reds would secure their 20th top-flight title if Palace were to beat Mikel Arteta’s side tonight.

And with Arteta likely to rest several key players ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final, Oliver Glasner’s side could pull off a surprise result in the capital.

Palace themselves sit in 12th ahead of kick-off but are still in the hunt for a place in European competition next season, though they sit five points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth with just five matches to go.

