Arsenal v Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news and updates as Gunners look to delay Liverpool title celebrations
Arsenal face Palace with little left to play for domestically, though they will be hoping to avoid injuries ahead of the Champions League semi-finals
Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations for at least another few days.
The Gunners remain 13 points behind the champions-elect and the Reds would secure their 20th top-flight title if Palace were to beat Mikel Arteta’s side tonight.
And with Arteta likely to rest several key players ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final, Oliver Glasner’s side could pull off a surprise result in the capital.
Palace themselves sit in 12th ahead of kick-off but are still in the hunt for a place in European competition next season, though they sit five points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth with just five matches to go.
Follow all the action from the Emirates below:
Mikel Arteta offers Bukayo Saka injury update after ‘dangerous’ tackle
Mikel Arteta said he hopes Leif Davis’ “dangerous” red-card tackle on Bukayo Saka will not stop his star winger from playing in Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Saka was withdrawn just 10 minutes into the second half of Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Ipswich and had an ice pack applied to his right ankle following Davis’ late challenge.
Davis was shown a straight red card and VAR did not intervene with referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision after it was adjudged that the Ipswich defender had “endangered Saka’s safety”.
Is the match on TV?
When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 23 April at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, White, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Zinchenko; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli.
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Eze, Nketiah, Sarr.
Team news
Mikel Arteta kept his changes limited against Ipswich but may freshen up his Arsenal side here. Declan Rice may be due a rest even with Jorginho still absent with a rib injury, while Bukayo Saka could be left on the bench after narrowly avoiding injury after Leif Davis’s tackle on Sunday. Riccardo Calafiori is probably another week away from a return.
Chris Richards is suspended for Crystal Palace following his dismissal for two bookable offences against Bournemouth. With an FA Cup semi-final looming later in the week, Oliver Glasner may also consider some rotation.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE
A positive result is a must for Arsenal against Crystal Palace if they are to keep their incredibly faint Premier League title hopes alive.
Liverpool will be crowned champions if the hosts suffer defeat at the Emirates Stadium after a late Trent Alexander-Arnold winner against Leicester kept them 13 points clear of their rivals.
Mikel Arteta’s side have perhaps already switched focus to their continental campaign but looked in excellent form at Ipswich, with a 4-0 win made to look routine even after their Champions League exertions.
Crystal Palace clung on for a draw against Bournemouth with 10 men but have had their push for a top-half finish stalled by a run of three games without a win.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.
The Gunners are simply playing to delay the Liverpool title party at the moment but Mikel Arteta will be keen to avid any injuries ahead of the Champions League tie against PSG, while Oliver Glazer’s side are still targeting European football next season.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news here.
