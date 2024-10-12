Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: Result and final score from WSL clash at the Emirates
Jonas Eidevall will be under further pressure after champions Chelsea continued their winning start to the season under Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Sonia Bompastor’s side got off to a flying start when Mayra Ramirez struck early with a clever flick over her head to give Chelsea the lead, before Sandy Baltimore added a second.
Caitlin Foord replied for Arsenal before half-time with a stunning solo goal, but it was not enough as Chelsea held on for a fourth successive victory, to pile more pressure on Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea captain Millie Bright is first to speak to BBC One, and she emphasises how Chelsea “knew it was going to be a tough game”.
“It’s two top teams coming into battle. But as a team we’ve got that fight and are still capable of creating chances at the end.
“The style of play, we want to possess the ball and be brave. Coming to stadiums like these against top teams, we wanted to be brave and come away with three points,” she adds.
On Mayra Ramirez, she says: “She’s capable of carrying the ball, few defenders take it off her. I witness that every day in training.
“She’s extremely difficult to tackle and she gets us up the pitch especially against that low block.”
On her side’s winning mentality, she adds that “it’s a part of who we are”.
“As a new player you know what you have to do to get into the team and stay in the team. We have that monster mentality. It’s become part of our environment.”
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
Ex-England international Ellen White is part of the punditry team on BBC, and she says that “there are a lot of positives that Arsenal can take” from today.
“They showed a lot of heart and desire and controlled most of that second half, but again it is them not being clinical enough,” she adds.
“They are not taking their chances. Chelsea defended really well and held on, Millie Bright made some great blocks.
“But there will be disappointment and frustration that they couldn’t at least get a point.”
FULL-TIME! Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
The referee blows the whistle and Chelsea maintain their 100 per cent record at the start of the new WSL season!
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
95 mins
Arsenal look to counter quickly and Stina Blackstenius wins a corner.
Lucy Bronze heads the corner clear and Chelsea counter, led by Lawrence, and they look like they’ll see this one out.
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
94 mins
Beever-Jones runs clean through and can wrap it up, but she fires a low shot straight at van Domselaar!
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
93 mins
Williamson dispossesses Macario and Arsenal flood forward again, but Russo is penalised for dragging back Lawrence.
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
91 mins
McCabe swings in an effort that is easily headed away, but it falls straight to Russo who connects perfectly with a volley and stings the palms of Hampton.
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
90 mins
There’ll be six minutes of added time as Bjorn is booked for time-wasting.
Moments later, Cuthbert is booked for a late challenge, and Arsenal may have another chance.
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
89 mins
Another half-chance from the free-kick as there’s a bit of a goalmouth scramble, but Hampton eventually collects.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments