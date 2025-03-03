Jurrien Timber urges Arsenal to ‘change the narrative’ against PSV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurrien Timber has challenged Arsenal to change the narrative ahead of their Champions League knockout clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners arrive in the Netherlands with their Premier League title hopes all but over after collecting just one point from their past two matches.

Mikel Arteta’s squad, without a recognised striker following season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, also failed to find the back of the net in those two fixtures.

After falling 13 points adrift of Liverpool with only 11 games to play, the Champions League appears Arsenal’s only real shot at silverware.

And speaking ahead of his side’s first-leg last-16 fixture at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday night, former PSV defender Timber said: “Tomorrow is a beautiful game to change the narrative and to win.

“We change the narrative by winning games, it’s as easy as that. We have to score tomorrow, we have to win games and I think in the Champions League you only have two games. So, you don’t get second chances and that will be the case tomorrow.

“We have so much quality in our group. We have a lot of injuries, especially up front. We know that. But I think it is a beautiful challenge for us as a team to put our front players, or anyone, in the best position to score goals. Hopefully, we are going to show that tomorrow.”

Arsenal registered just two shots on target in their 1-0 defeat against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium, and they managed only one on Nottingham Forest’s goal in their stalemate at the City Ground, although Riccardo Calafiori hit the post.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli still sidelined, and makeshift forward Mikel Merino again set to be tasked with leading the line, Arteta could not be blamed for wondering where the goals will come from in the Netherlands.

But he will take some joy from PSV’s jittery defensive record which has seen them keep just one clean sheet in their last 14 matches.

However, the Dutch champions, currently second in the Eredivisie, have found the back of the net in all of their home matches so far this term.

“We still have gears with the players that we have to take the game to a different level,” said Arteta, who steered Arsenal to third in the group stage.

“Every individual has to be at their best. And when we do that, and we have that connection, we are a really strong team.

“We cannot change it (the last result). We have to learn from it. And focusing on what we have done in the Champions League this season is our biggest reassurance because that doesn’t happen at that level of consistency for that many months for a random reason. It’s because we have it in us.

“We’re going to have to adapt. That’s obviously unquestionable, but we can still be very efficient and a top team. And when you get to this stage of the Champions League, there is something else.

“You feel it in the atmosphere and the energy of the place. It’s something else because it’s a competition you don’t play weekly. You play, and you are in or you are out. And that gives you urgency.”

Arteta’s training session at their London Colney base prior to their departure to Eindhoven was overseen by the club’s co-chair Josh Kroenke.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could return to the line-up after he was suspended for the goalless draw at Nottingham Forest last week.

Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid await in the quarter-finals if Arsenal can navigate their way through Tuesday night’s fixture ahead of the return leg at the Emirates next week.