Former Tottenham player Ivan Perisic says Arsenal have “lacked” what it takes to be winners and believes his current side PSV Eindhoven can shock the Gunners in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Perisic, 36, has revived his career at the Dutch club and scored in PSV’s victory over Juventus in the previous round and will now face his former north London rivals on Tuesday night in Eindhoven.

Mikel Arteta’s side have crashed out of the Premier League title race since their last Champions League outing, with a defeat to West Ham and a draw to Nottingham Forest handing the advantage to runaway leaders Liverpool.

It has only increased the importance of Arsenal’s Champions League campaign, but Arteta’s squad continues to be hit by injuries to forward players - and Perisic believes PSV can beat the side who are second in the Premier League.

"Arsenal often lacked that one bit to win something last year,” the Croatia international Perisic said. "We have to be fully prepared, then we have a good chance to beat them.

"It will be a tough game against a young team with a strong coach. But I believe in our team and we have to play at our best. When you hear the Champions League anthem, it gives something special."

PSV and Arsenal met in the group stages of the Champions League last season with Arteta’s team winning 4-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away. Under Peter Bosz, they have scored in every home game this season.

But PSV have also failed to keep a clean sheet in seven league games and trail Ajax by eight points in the Eredivisie and lost 3-2 to Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday.