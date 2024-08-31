✕ Close Raheem Sterling sends message to Arsenal fans after completing loan move from Chelsea

Arsenal take on Brighton as the aftermath of the frantic transfer deadline day is replaced by the Premier League action on the pitch. The Gunners completed the signing of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But Arsenal were dealt a blow ahead of the match with new signing Mikel Merino ruled out for a “few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered during an innocuous challenge in training.

Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Brighton, and will be looking to add to that and secure a ninth successive win for the first time since a spell during the ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04.

Mikel Arteta has set his ambitions high this season having been pipped to the title in two successive seasons by Manchester City, and both teams have won both matches to open the season.

Follow all the action in the live blog below