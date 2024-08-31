Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League latest team news and line ups as Raheem Sterling deal confirmed
Arsenal and Brighton have won both their Premier League matches already this season
Arsenal take on Brighton as the aftermath of the frantic transfer deadline day is replaced by the Premier League action on the pitch. The Gunners completed the signing of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling in the early hours of Saturday morning.
But Arsenal were dealt a blow ahead of the match with new signing Mikel Merino ruled out for a “few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered during an innocuous challenge in training.
Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Brighton, and will be looking to add to that and secure a ninth successive win for the first time since a spell during the ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04.
Mikel Arteta has set his ambitions high this season having been pipped to the title in two successive seasons by Manchester City, and both teams have won both matches to open the season.
Follow all the action in the live blog below
Arsenal vs Brighton: Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Brighton team news
New Brighton signing Matt O’Riley will require surgery on his ankle after injuring it on his debut in the Carabao Cup, while fellow new signing Ferdi Kadioglu could be in line to make his debut, with Valentin Barco having gone on loan and Jack Hinshelwood preferred at left-back against United.
Solly March has been ruled out, but Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan could feature after their respective returns from injury. Mats Wieffer is another doubt. Billy Gilmour joined Napoli on transfer deadline day.
Arsenal team news
In terms of injuries, Gabriel Jesus missed the win over Aston Villa with a groin problem, and he remains a doubt. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are still unavailable.
New signing Mikel Merino was expected to be in the squad to make his Arsenal debut, though he is now likely to miss ‘weeks’ after the club detected a ‘small fracture’.
Several players will likely have left Arsenal by the time this game comes round too, with Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale completing moves away. Raheem Sterling has joined on loan, but is unavailable from today’s squad.
When is Arsenal vs Brighton?
Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Arsenal vs Brighton
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton in the Premier League.
After yesterday’s transfer deadline day chaos, we will be recapping all the action and the biggest transfers, as well as the latest news from the Emirates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments