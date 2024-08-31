Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725093247

Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League latest team news and line ups as Raheem Sterling deal confirmed

Arsenal and Brighton have won both their Premier League matches already this season

Chris Wilson
Saturday 31 August 2024 04:34
Comments
Close
Raheem Sterling sends message to Arsenal fans after completing loan move from Chelsea

Arsenal take on Brighton as the aftermath of the frantic transfer deadline day is replaced by the Premier League action on the pitch. The Gunners completed the signing of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But Arsenal were dealt a blow ahead of the match with new signing Mikel Merino ruled out for a “few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered during an innocuous challenge in training.

Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Brighton, and will be looking to add to that and secure a ninth successive win for the first time since a spell during the ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04.

Mikel Arteta has set his ambitions high this season having been pipped to the title in two successive seasons by Manchester City, and both teams have won both matches to open the season.

Follow all the action in the live blog below

Recommended
1725093138

Arsenal vs Brighton: Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Jamie Braidwood31 August 2024 09:32
1725093095

Brighton team news

New Brighton signing Matt O’Riley will require surgery on his ankle after injuring it on his debut in the Carabao Cup, while fellow new signing Ferdi Kadioglu could be in line to make his debut, with Valentin Barco having gone on loan and Jack Hinshelwood preferred at left-back against United.

Solly March has been ruled out, but Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan could feature after their respective returns from injury. Mats Wieffer is another doubt. Billy Gilmour joined Napoli on transfer deadline day.

Jamie Braidwood31 August 2024 09:31
1725092969

Arsenal team news

In terms of injuries, Gabriel Jesus missed the win over Aston Villa with a groin problem, and he remains a doubt. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are still unavailable.

New signing Mikel Merino was expected to be in the squad to make his Arsenal debut, though he is now likely to miss ‘weeks’ after the club detected a ‘small fracture’.

Several players will likely have left Arsenal by the time this game comes round too, with Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale completing moves away. Raheem Sterling has joined on loan, but is unavailable from today’s squad.

Jamie Braidwood31 August 2024 09:29
1725092871

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Jamie Braidwood31 August 2024 09:27
1725026062

Arsenal vs Brighton

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton in the Premier League.

After yesterday’s transfer deadline day chaos, we will be recapping all the action and the biggest transfers, as well as the latest news from the Emirates.

Jamie Braidwood30 August 2024 14:54

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in