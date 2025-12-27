Arsenal v Brighton live: Timber out injured but Gabriel back on Gunners bench for crunch Premier League clash
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are aiming to maintain control atop the Premier League but face a stern test against Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls
Arsenal host Brighton this afternoon trying to stay top of the Premier League pile as 2026 rounds into view.
The Gunners have won their last two league matches but not in the same convincing manner they were earlier in the season – needing a Viktor Gyokeres penalty to beat Everton last time out, having required a 94th-minute own goal to scrape past winless Wolves in the previous fixture.
The sub-par performances will give Mikel Arteta cause for concern as Manchester City begin to breathe down their necks at the top of the table but Brighton are enduring their own struggles of late, having failed to record a victory in their last four games.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side are still ninth in the Premier League though and will pose the Gunners plenty of post-Christmas questions as they try to spring an upset.
Brigthon team news: Welbeck on the bench as Rutter starts
There was a thought that Danny Welbeck might start against his former club, having recovered from a back issue, but he’s only on the bench as Georginio Rutter starts up top.
Captain Lewis Dunk is back in the starting XI after suspension, as is Paraguayan attacker Diego Gomez after the same reason for absence, while Diego Coppola starts in defence once again.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Dunk, Coppola; Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Gruda, Gomez; Rutter
Arsenal team news: Timber out, Gabriel on the bench
There’s more defensive woe for Arsenal with Jurrien Timber out injured after picking up an ankle issue towards the end of the Crystal Palace clash.
Piero Hincapie, who missed that clash with a knock of his own, is fit to start at least and talismanic centre-back Gabriel is fit enough to be back on the bench after a multiple-week absence. That’s huge for the Gunners.
There are only three recognised defenders in Arsenal’s starting XI - Hincapie, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori - so it will be interesting to see if one of the four midfielders, such as Martin Zubimendi, drop back, or if it’s three at the back.
Viktor Gyokeres keeps his place after his penalty at Everton last time out.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Arsenal v Brighton team news
The teams are out and there’s plenty of big news for us to dissect shortly
Team news imminent
We’ll find out how both sides line up in a couple of minutes’ time. Will Piero Hincapie be fit for Arsenal?
Last time out: Viktor Gyokeres gets early Christmas present as Arsenal overcome depleted Everton
Arsenal scraped a 1-0 victory over Everton in their most recent Premier League match to stay top of the pile but in unconvincing fashion
A happy Christmas and a happy anniversary for Mikel Arteta? In part, anyway. The Arsenal manager can testify from bitter experience that being the Christmas No 1 is no guarantee he will occupy top spot in May. But, six years to the day since his appointment, Arteta overcame a club he represented for six years.
For Viktor Gyokeres, the presents came from opponents and colleagues alike. A striker who needed a goal got his first in six games and just a second in 11 after two acts of generosity: from Jake O’Brien to concede a penalty, and his teammates to let him take it.
While Bukayo Saka has scored two spot-kicks this season, one with the summer signing on the pitch, Arsenal alternate between takers and this time, the Swede stepped up.
Read Richard Jolly’s full analysis of that clash:
Gyokeres gets early Christmas present as Arsenal overcome depleted Everton
Early Brighton team news
Meanwhile, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that as many as five first-team players could return for the clash at the Emirates.
Captain Lewis Dunk and midfielder Diego Gomez will return after suspensions, with Danny Welbeck set to return against his former club after a back issue. Mats Wieffer and Jan Paul van Hecke could also return, having missed the game against Sunderland.
Predicted Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Gruda, Gomez, Welbeck
Early Arsenal team news
Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel all remain out injured for Arsenal, with Piero Hincapie likely to partner William Saliba in defence, if the Ecuadorian recovers from the knock that kept him out of their match with Crystal Palace in midweek.
Otherwise, Arteta is expected to return to his strongest team, having made a number of changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Palace.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Why is Arsenal v Brighton not on TV?
Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 3pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium.
As the match is taking place during the 3pm Saturday blackout, it will not be televised live in the UK.
Sky Sports has the highlights of all Saturday 3pm kick-offs from 5:15pm GMT on their app and YouTube channel.
In addition, viewers in the UK can watch extended highlights of all of Saturday’s matches via BBC’s Match of the Day, which airs at 10:25pm GMT on Saturday night.
Why is Arsenal v Brighton not on TV? Team news and how to watch highlights
Arsenal v Brighton
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal v Brighton. Can the Gunners keep their place atop the Premier League pile?
