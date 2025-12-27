Mikel Arteta previews Arsenal’s crunch clash with Brighton

Arsenal host Brighton this afternoon trying to stay top of the Premier League pile as 2026 rounds into view.

The Gunners have won their last two league matches but not in the same convincing manner they were earlier in the season – needing a Viktor Gyokeres penalty to beat Everton last time out, having required a 94th-minute own goal to scrape past winless Wolves in the previous fixture.

The sub-par performances will give Mikel Arteta cause for concern as Manchester City begin to breathe down their necks at the top of the table but Brighton are enduring their own struggles of late, having failed to record a victory in their last four games.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are still ninth in the Premier League though and will pose the Gunners plenty of post-Christmas questions as they try to spring an upset.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: