Liveupdated1727288104

Arsenal vs Bolton LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Jack Porter and Raheem Sterling start

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 25 September 2024 14:15
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Gunners fought out a memorable and hard-fought draw with Man City at the weekend, but given they were seconds from victory, the point will have felt like two lost at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta is rotating his pack heavily after that tense encounter, with 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter getting a debut between the sticks and Ethan Nwaneri another young starter.

It’s not all youth though, as Raheem Sterling makes his full debut, Bukayo Saka starts and Gabriel Jesus lines up in attack. Bolton face a tricky test to make it through the 90 minutes, but with the match being settled on the night with penalties if needed at full-time, there’s still a chance for them to make it into the fourth-round draw which takes place later tonight.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1727286854

Confirmed lineups

Nwaneri starts for Arsenal, as do Sterling and 16-year-old Jack Porter.

Karl Matchett25 September 2024 18:54
1727286195

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

25 September 2024 18:43
1727282708

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

25 September 2024 17:45

