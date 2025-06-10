Arsenal encounter fresh problem in Benjamin Sesko pursuit with RB Leipzig holding firm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leipzig are currently holding firm on receiving the full release clause for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko, a figure which is now understood to exceed £65m.

Mikel Arteta has long-standing interest in the 21-year-old, having been pursuing him for well over a year, and has emerged as the top target this summer. Sesko wants to go to Arsenal and is energised by the prospect, with personal terms seen as no issue.

The primary issue right now is between the clubs. With some Leipzig contract terms having been activated over this season, Sesko's release clause has risen. The German club are currently determined to get full value, although that is offset by buying clubs being aware they are under greater pressure to sell than usual, due to a failure to qualify for the Champions League.

There has only been initial contact between the two clubs so far, but that is partly a stand-off over the price.

Arsenal naturally have a list of other options, although the situation has moved on from the Sesko v Viktor Gyokeres choice that had started the summer. There is still an interest in Gyokeres, but a lot of major clubs feel he is overpriced, having only really scored goals in Portugal for Sporting at the age of 26. Manchester United currently have the most concerted interest.

The Independent reported on Friday that Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has been raised again, and there is interest in Goncalo Ramos, albeit an unwillingness to match his Paris Saint-Germain wages.

There is meanwhile no concern about the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, despite loud noise from Real Madrid. Arsenal have the majority of terms fully agreed. Only final details have to be sorted with the Basque club, who they have good relations with.

There is still interest in Rodrygo for their winger target, but the Brazilian does not want to leave Real Madrid before the Club World Cup. In addition to this, Arsenal want to make sales before fully committing to that position.

