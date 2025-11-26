Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal beat the “best team in Europe” after they won the heavyweight European clash with Bayern Munich 3-1.

Second-half goals from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal to a statement win, leaving the Premier League leaders also sitting pretty at the top of the Champions League table.

Jurrien Timber had headed Arsenal into the lead and, with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane unable to add to the six goals he has scored at the Emirates, it was left to Bayern’s 17-year-old star Lennart Karl to equalise with the first goal Arsenal have conceded in the competition this season.

Madueke, back after two months out with a knee injury, scored his first Gunners goal before fellow sub Martinelli pounced on a mistake from Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer to stretch Arsenal’s perfect record in the competition to five victories from five matches.

Given both sides are almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages. this glamour tie was arguably the least important of Arsenal’s three matches this week, sandwiched between the 4-1 derby demolition of Spurs and Sunday’s trip to second-placed Chelsea.

But Arteta was in no doubt about the significance of a deserved victory over the Bundesliga leaders.

“I have to praise our players because I think they had an incredible match against, in my opinion, the best team in Europe,” he said.

“Individually, we were immense to resolve all the challenges that these teams bring to the table.

“They know how hard we work to prepare for every single game. We know that the margins are super small. We started the week really well against Spurs, winning here at home. Today is another massive victory, but that’s it.

“We’ve certainly been very consistent in the competition so far, but it’s just the beginning. We are so pleased with what we’ve seen today.

“Again, the energy that we created in the stadium, what the team transmits, the energy that we bring, the quality that we play with, it’s incredible. And we have to maintain that because it’s still very early.”

Kane endured a tough evening back on enemy territory, failing to register a single shot at goal.

The England captain told TNT Sports: “It was a tough game, which is kind of what we expected. It was a good battle in the first half which was fairly even.

“Second half we didn’t quite have the same energy or intensity and we lost too many duels. It’s our first loss of the season.

“We don’t want to panic too much about it. But we will learn from it for sure.”

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany added: “First of all I have to congratulate Arsenal. It was a deserved win for them.

“They came out with more purpose and sharpness in the second half. We just allowed them to gain control.”