Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as hosts look to keep up title chase

Mikel Arteta’s side look to keep up the pressure on league leaders Liverpool

Chris Wilson
Saturday 18 January 2025 10:25 EST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Arsenal host Aston Villa at the Emirates in the Premier League with the Gunners looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side moved to within four points of the Reds at the summit of the Premier League after their north London derby success in midweek, though yet more injury strife indicates that they may need to spend in the transfer market to keep up their pursuit. While Liverpool do still have a game in hand, Arteta is certain that a re-energised title race will continue to twist and turn.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will recognise that victory here would be a huge boost in the hunt for European football. They dealt their opponents a huge blow during last season and will be out to enact something similar in London this evening as they continue to balance league action with a promising continental campaign.

Follow all of the latest from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog below:

Mikel Arteta tells Bukayo Saka to go on holiday during injury absence

Injured Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been told to go on holiday by his manager Mikel Arteta.

Saka had been Arsenal’s star performer this season with nine goals and 13 assists prior to the hamstring injury he sustained in last month’s win against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old England international has been ruled out until at least March following surgery on the muscle tear.

But he was back at the Emirates for the first time – albeit on crutches – for Arsenal’s crucial comeback win against Tottenham on Wednesday.

However, when asked if he is happy for Saka to jet off on holiday, Arteta replied: “Yes, he needs to.”

Harry Latham-Coyle18 January 2025 15:25

Tributes pour in for 'true gentlemen' Denis Law after death aged 84

Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law after the former Scotland and Manchester United striker died aged 84.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United’s all-time list.

Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of United’s European Cup-winning side

Harry Latham-Coyle18 January 2025 15:10

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

There was sad news late on Friday night with the passing of Denis Law, a fine footballer and fine man. Richard Jolly charts the life of a Manchester United and Scotland great.

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

The striker, part of Man Utd’s ‘Holy Trinity’ with George Best and Bobby Charlton, established himself as one of the great finishers in the game and claimed the Ballon d’Or

Harry Latham-Coyle18 January 2025 15:00

Transfer news LIVE

And you can follow all of the latest twists and turns in the transfer market with our live coverage throughout January.

Transfer news LIVE: Man City close in on Marmoush, Arsenal chase forward

The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals

Harry Latham-Coyle18 January 2025 14:45

Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.

Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG's Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.

Man Utd hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

The presence of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford could boost the club as they chase the Sporting striker

Miguel Delaney18 January 2025 14:30

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa. Amid an injury crisis, Mikel Arteta’s men revived their title hopes with a midweek derby win over Tottenham, but face another tough test against a side that knocked them off course last season.

Kick off is at 5.30pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle18 January 2025 11:08

